Knights pull away from St. Paul on Senior Day

Grant Higginbotham went 3-for-4 to pace the Knights, and Blane Worley delivered the knockout swing to St. Paul ace Cody Ziegelmeyer with a three-run double to the left-center alley.

Drew Brakefield highlighted the Giants by going 2-for-3, and produced their lone RBI with a two-out single in the top of the sixth that brought in Ziegelmeyer.

Farmington notched four consecutive singles from Worley, Higginbotham, Coltin Wilkerson and Tyler Hampton while grabbing a 2-0 lead in the opening frame.

Ziegelmeyer received some help as center fielder Dillon Wolberd threw out a man at home and right fielder Carter Bates made a running catch. He was unscathed by three runners in the second.

St. Paul wasted one-out singles from Wolberd and Brakefield in the first inning, and left runners at the corners after Wilkerson gloved a ground ball for a fielder’s choice at the plate.

Johnson retired 10 of the next 12 batters – aided by a backhand stop at third by Hampton that resulted in a double play – and closed the complete game with his fourth strikeout.