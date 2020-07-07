Knights pull away from St. Paul on Senior Day

FARMINGTON – Gage Johnson stood patiently as 10 fellow senior teammates were individually removed to an ovation between the sixth and seventh innings.
The Farmington pitcher then finished what he started Tuesday evening, earning a degree of consolation for a final high school baseball season that never transpired.
Johnson lasted all seven innings and scattered six hits while circumventing a few potential jams, and the Knights defeated St. Paul 8-1 in an exhibition game at Wilson-Rozier Park.
It was a rare matchup between the neighboring schools of vastly different enrollment sizes, and served as closure – to some extent – after COVID-19 scrapped usual spring activities.
The Class 5 Knights collected 11 hits overall, but could not shake the Class 1 Giants until breaking away with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Numerous players who have competed side by side over the past six weeks as members of the Mineral Area Orioles became opponents in a two-hour hiatus from the Senior Babe Ruth schedule.
Although Senior Day festivities were held before the action, Farmington is scheduled to host Central on Thursday before playing a two-game series against North County next week.
Grant Higginbotham went 3-for-4 to pace the Knights, and Blane Worley delivered the knockout swing to St. Paul ace Cody Ziegelmeyer with a three-run double to the left-center alley.
Drew Brakefield highlighted the Giants by going 2-for-3, and produced their lone RBI with a two-out single in the top of the sixth that brought in Ziegelmeyer.
Farmington notched four consecutive singles from Worley, Higginbotham, Coltin Wilkerson and Tyler Hampton while grabbing a 2-0 lead in the opening frame.
Ziegelmeyer received some help as center fielder Dillon Wolberd threw out a man at home and right fielder Carter Bates made a running catch. He was unscathed by three runners in the second.
St. Paul wasted one-out singles from Wolberd and Brakefield in the first inning, and left runners at the corners after Wilkerson gloved a ground ball for a fielder’s choice at the plate.
Johnson retired 10 of the next 12 batters – aided by a backhand stop at third by Hampton that resulted in a double play – and closed the complete game with his fourth strikeout.
Ziegelmeyer fanned nine over 5 2/3 innings, but issued two of his five walks in the sixth, which began on a single by Seth Heberlie.
The rally was extended when Zach Grimes grounded an infield hit off the pitcher, enabling Heberlie to score his second run at 4-1. Worley then cleared the bases, and Higginbotham singled him home.
Knights pinch-hitter Kael Krause lined an RBI hit in the fourth to make it 3-0. Jackson Collier also singled during the victory.
Boone Berry made the start in left field for the Knights, and injured Owen Tripp momentarily warmed up at first base before returning to the dugout in the seventh.
The game also marked the delayed return of former head coach and administrator Dr. David Cramp, who agreed to retake the helm of the program last summer.
Justin Ziegelmeyer doubled offensively, and fanned his lone batter faced as a reliever for St. Paul. Garrett Dempsey singled and walked in three chances.
Each starting catcher – Brey Turner of St. Paul and Reilly Resinger of Farmington – caught a runner stealing during the game.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!