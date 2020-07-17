Knights start fast again, defeat resilient Raiders

Dugal followed with an RBI single that cleared the infield on a tricky high bounce. Farmington catcher Ryan Cooper caught him stealing ahead of two Jarvis strikeouts.

The Knights responded with six tallies in the home half of the first as 10 men stepped to the plate. A leadoff walk to Reilly Resinger signaled early trouble for right-hander Isaac Easter.

Jarvis, Worley and Thebeau had ensuing RBI singles for a 3-1 advantage. Coltin Wilkerson and Tyler Hampton widened the margin with singles of their own before an error brought in another run.

Easter settled down to roll through the next two frames – helped by an excellent play in the hole by Kekec during the third – and North County steadily began to climb back.

The visitors capitalized on three Farmington errors in the top of the fourth, and executed a delayed double steal as Shelby Lee swiped second base and Devin Seastrand beat the next throw home.

Farmington countered with an RBI single from Worley to restore a 7-3 lead in the home half after Resinger doubled past a charging right fielder.