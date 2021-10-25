Komar to play college ball in Kansas

Farmington High School senior Clayton Komar recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education at MidAmerica Nazarene University, a NAIA program located in Olathe, Kan. Komar helped the Knights finish 19-10 last season as a middle infielder. Also seated, from left, are his brother Nathan Komar, mother Dawn Komar and father Jim Komar. Pictured standing are Farmington assistant coach Jake Bridges, head coach Josh Hoehn and Mineral Area Orioles summer coach Todd McKinney.