 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Komar to play college ball in Kansas
0 comments

Komar to play college ball in Kansas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Komar to play college ball in Kansas
Submitted Photo

Farmington High School senior Clayton Komar recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education at MidAmerica Nazarene University, a NAIA program located in Olathe, Kan. Komar helped the Knights finish 19-10 last season as a middle infielder. Also seated, from left, are his brother Nathan Komar, mother Dawn Komar and father Jim Komar. Pictured standing are Farmington assistant coach Jake Bridges, head coach Josh Hoehn and Mineral Area Orioles summer coach Todd McKinney.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News