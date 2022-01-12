Lawlor signs with CMU baseball

Arcadia Valley High School senior Keagan Lawlor signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play baseball and continue his education at Central Methodist University, a NAIA program located in Fayette, Mo. Lawlor earned Second Team all-conference honors last season as a catcher and pitcher while batting .435 with eight doubles and 18 RBI. He also posted a 5-0 record and 4.33 ERA on the mound for the Tigers. Also seated are his brother Brandon Robbs and mother Kristina Golden. Standing, from left, are Arcadia Valley assistant coach Hayden Helvey and head baseball coach John Inman.