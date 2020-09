Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Farmington High School senior Jacob Jarvis recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo. Jarvis, a left-handed ace pitcher and infielder, is also a multi-year member of the Knights basketball team. Also pictured, from left, are his sister Jayce Jarvis, mother Karen Jarvis and father Paul Jarvis.