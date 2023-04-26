FARMINGTON – Casen Murphy went from walking gingerly and not playing a defensive position 24 hours earlier to pitching another gem for the streaking Central baseball team.

The all-state junior notched 15 strikeouts and scattered three hits on Tuesday as the Rebels blanked Farmington 8-0 for sole possession of the MAAA Large-School championship.

Kendall Horton and Barrett Henson each drove in two hits on a couple of hits, and Murphy doubled with two runs scored as Central (14-1, 5-0) posted its 10th straight victory overall.

Henson put the Rebels ahead 4-0 with a two-run single following RBI hits from Sammy Callaway and Horton after Knights starter Landon Johnson walked one batter and hit another in the third inning.

Jobe Bryant also returned to the lineup, and singled to spark another four-run rally in the fourth. Ty Schweiss scored his second run, and singled while reaching base four times.

Kolby Larkins finished 2-for-3, including a one-out double in the second inning, and Aiden Redmond singled for Farmington (5-8, 2-3).

Colten Crump pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Knights, who stranded runners at second and third in the third inning. Murphy calmly retired 14 of his last 15 batters faced.

Johnson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the second to temporarily keep the score at 0-0.

Valle Catholic 8, Kingston 1

STE. GENEVIEVE – Chase Fallert finished 2-for-2 with two walks and four stolen bases on Tuesday as Valle Catholic captured the outright MAAA Small-School division title.

Clayton Drury provided a pair of RBI singles, and the Warriors honored their senior class during an 8-1 victory over Kingston while using a committee of five pitchers.

Carson Tucker made it 4-0 with a two-run double in the third inning. Aaron Eftink and Jackson Fowler singled, and Grant Fallert tripled and scored in the fourth.

Cannon Wolk faced seven batters and tossed two scoreless frames as the starter. Kellen Tucker obtained five outs before Tyler Gegg and Carson Tucker closed with scoreless innings.

Valle Catholic (21-3, 5-0) grabbed the lead on a Fowler single after Chase Fallert walked against Cougars starter Lucas Gann, who lasted four innings and struck out while yielding six runs on six hits.

Alex Viox lifted a sacrifice fly in the Valle fifth, and Drury capped the scoring on a single in the sixth.

Kingston (1-13, 0-5) notched its lone run on consecutive singles by Cody Yates and Wyatt Johnson off reliever Isaac Basler in the fourth. Ashton Piel added a single and stolen base.

North County 15, Fredericktown 10

BONNE TERRE – Kooper Kekec scored three runs, and equaled teammate Zane Huff by going 3-for-4 at the plate as North County outlasted Fredericktown 15-10 on Tuesday.

Winning pitcher Tyler Pipkin collected three RBI with a single and triple. Jobe Smith reached four times on a single and three walks as the Raiders secured second place in the MAAA Large-School division.

Trenton Crepps tripled, singled, stole two bases and crossed the plate three times while totaling three RBI. Jack Moore and Grant Mullins also provided hits, and Tim Ekstam had a sacrifice fly.

North County (5-6, 4-1) snapped a 2-2 tie with four runs in the second inning, the pounced for six in the fourth while chasing Blackcats ace Ryan Souden.

Fredericktown (7-7, 2-3) rallied for five in the top of the fifth to draw within 12-9, as Pipkin departed after allowing seven earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.

Smith fanned two and walked three while earning the three-inning save.

Ethan Marler notched a game-high four RBI on a double and single, and Zander Stephens singled twice while scoring three runs for the Blackcats.

Garrett Marler tripled with four runs scored as the leadoff batter. Easton Wood chipped in a two-run double, and Mason Proffer had an RBI single.

Souden was charged for eight earned runs on eight hits, and struck out five in defeat. Fredericktown complicated matters with five defensive errors.

West County 16, Valley 1

LEADWOOD – Caden Merrill finished 2-for-3 with a double at the plate, and pitched all four innings with three strikeouts and five hits allowed as West County routed visiting Valley 16-1 on Tuesday.

Carter Reed went 2-for-2 with three RBI, and Julian Thebeau matched Hudsen Dunlap at 2-for-3 with three runs scored. The Bulldogs also benefited from 10 walks and four errors.

West County (13-2, 4-1) tallied four runs in the first inning and three in the second against Vikings hurler Colby Maxwell, then erupted for nine against three pitchers in the fourth.

Jaxon Campbell singled with three walks, and Lance Monroe was also 1-for-1 with three runs scored for the Bulldogs. Trey Wright added a single and RBI.

K.J. Tiefenauer doubled while Hayden Todd, Ayden Sims, Keller Loughary and Maxwell contributed singles for Valley (9-3, 3-2).

Potosi 7, Ste. Genevieve 3

STE. GENEVIEVE – Potosi rallied for five runs with two outs in the seventh inning on Tuesday to overtake host Ste. Genevieve 7-3 and avoid a winless conference season.

Malachi Sansegraw finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, including a tying single in the sixth. Winning reliever Isaac Jones collected two doubles for the Trojans.

Dragons hurdler Aiden Meyer was one pitch away from polishing off a complete game, but leadoff man Lane Revelle coaxed a two-out walk.

Jay Pashia followed with a clutch tying single to center that sparked a string of four consecutive hits by Potosi (7-8, 1-4). Blake Coleman ended the outing for Meyer with a go-ahead, two-run double at 5-3.

Sancegraw and Jones greeted new hurler Luke Ferranto with two more doubles, and Jones worked a clean home half of the seventh to seal the outcome.

Ste. Genevieve (4-13, 1-4) briefly regained a 3-2 lead as Justin Schweigert scampered home on a wild pitch, but Jones came in from center field to retire Wyatt Springkamper on a ground ball with the bases loaded.

Coleman lasted 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out five. Revelle singled and scored a run for the Trojans.

Meyer, who homered twice against West County on Monday, went 2-for-4 with a double offensively. He suffered the hard-luck loss after yielding five hits and striking out 10 over 6 2/3 innings.

Alex Freeman put the Dragons ahead 1-0 on an RBI single in the second, and was 2-for-3 overall. Ethan Ottens was 1-for-2 plus two walks while Mason Nix and Bryant Schwent singled.

Schwent caught a fly ball in left field, and doubled off a runner at first base on a strong throw after the Trojans pulled even at 1-1 on an error in the third.