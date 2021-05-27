MAAA baseball honors highlighted by pitchers

Jacob Jarvis, Kael Krause and Clayton Redmond formed a strong senior rotation while helping Farmington capture a share of the MAAA Large-School title.
Coaches within the division recognized that trio and several other effective pitchers among their First Team selections as baseball all-conference teams were announced on Wednesday.
The shortstop position features several top hitters in the MAAA, including North County senior Karter Kekec, Ste. Genevieve junior Zach Boyer, Potosi junior Blayne Nixon and Redmond, who hammered nine home runs.
Central also finished 4-1 in Large-School play as co-champion, an achievement magnified by the lack of a single senior on its roster.
Casen Murphy became the most consistent pitcher for the Rebels, in addition to batting near the top of their order. He was the lone freshman First Team performer chosen from either division.
Potosi senior Ryker Walton and North County sophomore Jobe Smith join the parade of pitching talent along with Boyer, while Central first baseman Slade Schweiss completes the Large-School First Team.
Valle Catholic was the only MAAA squad to capture a district title this spring, and restored its status as the standard of the Small-School division.
The Warriors dominated the list of 10 First Team picks with six, and boasted enough pitching depth to rival any program in the conference, regardless of enrollment numbers.
Jayden Gegg, Austin Burnett and Chase Fallert each spent significant time between the mound and infield, while junior star and Mizzou commit Aiden Heberlie patrolled center field.
Carter Hoog bolstered Valle following an all-state basketball season, and catcher Josh Bieser provided one of the most potent bats for his squad.
The other four First Team spots in the Small-School division are occupied by versatile players with key pitching roles – Arcadia Valley seniors Taylon Jones and Carter Brogan, Bismarck senior Connor Sullivan and West County junior lefty JD Whitter.
Farmington and North County picked up three Second Team honorees. Drew Bauman and Collin Vaeth gave Valle Catholic eight total selections.
MAAA Baseball All-Conference
Large School First Team
Zach Boyer - Ste. Genevieve
Jacob Jarvis - Farmington
Karter Kekec - North County
Kael Krause - Farmington
Casen Murphy - Central
Blayne Nixon - Potosi
Clayton Redmond - Farmington
Slade Schweiss - Central
Jobe Smith - North County
Ryker Walton - Potosi
Large School Second Team
Landon Bone - Potosi
Aiden Boyer - Ste. Genevieve
Clayton Chandler - North County
Jace Crump - Central
Jeremiah Cunningham - Farmington
Brendon Jenkins - Central
Hunter Kincaid - Potosi
Shelby Lee - North County
Garrett Marler - Fredericktown
Payton Matthews - Ste. Genevieve
Max McKinney - Farmington
Ayden Morgan - Farmington
Devin Seastrand - North County
Small School First Team
Josh Bieser - Valle Catholic
Carter Brogan - Arcadia Valley
Austin Burnett - Valle Catholic
Chase Fallert - Valle Catholic
Jayden Gegg - Valle Catholic
Aiden Heberlie - Valle Catholic
Carter Hoog - Valle Catholic
Taylon Jones - Arcadia Valley
Connor Sullivan - Bismarck
JD Whitter - West County
Small School Second Team