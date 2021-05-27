 Skip to main content
MAAA baseball honors highlighted by pitchers
MAAA baseball honors highlighted by pitchers

Jacob Jarvis, Kael Krause and Clayton Redmond formed a strong senior rotation while helping Farmington capture a share of the MAAA Large-School title.

Coaches within the division recognized that trio and several other effective pitchers among their First Team selections as baseball all-conference teams were announced on Wednesday.

The shortstop position features several top hitters in the MAAA, including North County senior Karter Kekec, Ste. Genevieve junior Zach Boyer, Potosi junior Blayne Nixon and Redmond, who hammered nine home runs.

Central also finished 4-1 in Large-School play as co-champion, an achievement magnified by the lack of a single senior on its roster.

Casen Murphy became the most consistent pitcher for the Rebels, in addition to batting near the top of their order. He was the lone freshman First Team performer chosen from either division.

Potosi senior Ryker Walton and North County sophomore Jobe Smith join the parade of pitching talent along with Boyer, while Central first baseman Slade Schweiss completes the Large-School First Team.

Valle Catholic was the only MAAA squad to capture a district title this spring, and restored its status as the standard of the Small-School division.

The Warriors dominated the list of 10 First Team picks with six, and boasted enough pitching depth to rival any program in the conference, regardless of enrollment numbers.

Jayden Gegg, Austin Burnett and Chase Fallert each spent significant time between the mound and infield, while junior star and Mizzou commit Aiden Heberlie patrolled center field.

Carter Hoog bolstered Valle following an all-state basketball season, and catcher Josh Bieser provided one of the most potent bats for his squad.

The other four First Team spots in the Small-School division are occupied by versatile players with key pitching roles – Arcadia Valley seniors Taylon Jones and Carter Brogan, Bismarck senior Connor Sullivan and West County junior lefty JD Whitter.

Farmington and North County picked up three Second Team honorees. Drew Bauman and Collin Vaeth gave Valle Catholic eight total selections.

MAAA Baseball All-Conference

Large School First Team

Zach Boyer - Ste. Genevieve

Jacob Jarvis - Farmington

Karter Kekec - North County

Kael Krause - Farmington

Casen Murphy - Central

Blayne Nixon - Potosi

Clayton Redmond - Farmington

Slade Schweiss - Central

Jobe Smith - North County

Ryker Walton - Potosi

Large School Second Team

Landon Bone - Potosi

Aiden Boyer - Ste. Genevieve

Clayton Chandler - North County

Jace Crump - Central

Jeremiah Cunningham - Farmington

Brendon Jenkins - Central

Hunter Kincaid - Potosi

Shelby Lee - North County

Garrett Marler - Fredericktown

Payton Matthews - Ste. Genevieve

Max McKinney - Farmington

Ayden Morgan - Farmington

Devin Seastrand - North County

Small School First Team

Josh Bieser - Valle Catholic

Carter Brogan - Arcadia Valley

Austin Burnett - Valle Catholic

Chase Fallert - Valle Catholic

Jayden Gegg - Valle Catholic

Aiden Heberlie - Valle Catholic

Carter Hoog - Valle Catholic

Taylon Jones - Arcadia Valley

Connor Sullivan - Bismarck

JD Whitter - West County

Small School Second Team

Drew Bauman - Valle Catholic

Jackson Dement - Arcadia Valley

Hunter Dugal - Bismarck

Wyatt Jessen - Kingston

Keagan Lawlor - Arcadia Valley

Grady Masters - West County

Colby Maxwell - Valley Caledonia

Caden Merrill- West County

Garrett Mork - Bismarck

Mason Simily - West County

Collin Vaeth - Valle Catholic

