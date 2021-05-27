MAAA baseball honors highlighted by pitchers

Jacob Jarvis, Kael Krause and Clayton Redmond formed a strong senior rotation while helping Farmington capture a share of the MAAA Large-School title.

Coaches within the division recognized that trio and several other effective pitchers among their First Team selections as baseball all-conference teams were announced on Wednesday.

The shortstop position features several top hitters in the MAAA, including North County senior Karter Kekec, Ste. Genevieve junior Zach Boyer, Potosi junior Blayne Nixon and Redmond, who hammered nine home runs.

Central also finished 4-1 in Large-School play as co-champion, an achievement magnified by the lack of a single senior on its roster.

Casen Murphy became the most consistent pitcher for the Rebels, in addition to batting near the top of their order. He was the lone freshman First Team performer chosen from either division.

Potosi senior Ryker Walton and North County sophomore Jobe Smith join the parade of pitching talent along with Boyer, while Central first baseman Slade Schweiss completes the Large-School First Team.