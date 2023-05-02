STE. GENEVIEVE – Colby Maxwell generally projects a positive yet humble demeanor in an undeniable leadership role for the resurgent Valley baseball team.

But the senior standout briefly glanced upward in silent frustration during the sixth inning on Monday, once his 105th pitch signaled his mandatory removal from the mound.

With the Vikings trailing Ste. Genevieve 2-1 and in danger of falling farther behind, Maxwell switched positions with shortstop Hayden Todd, and found himself in the perfect spot.

Valley scored three times during the top of a chaotic seventh inning to triumph 4-3, and stamped this turnaround season by winning its first MAAA Tournament opener since 2006.

On track for their best overall record since long before any current roster member was born, the ninth-seeded Vikings advanced to face Small-School champion Valle Catholic on Tuesday.

Errors have conversely plagued the Dragons throughout a rocky campaign, and seven of them littered arguably their most disappointing defeat so far this spring.

Ste. Genevieve packed three defensive miscues, a costly high-risk blunder along the base paths and a questionable strategic decision into a full collapse during the final frame.

Todd stepped into a bases-loaded situation after Valley (11-4) awarded an intentional walk to catcher Alex Fleeman, who previously homered into a favorable right-center breeze against Maxwell.

Wyatt Kemper followed with a promising line drive that instead became an inning-ending, unassisted double play as Maxwell leaped to snare the ball before sprinting to tag second base.

The sequence magnified a rough afternoon for Kemper, who was unable to catch two separate throws while also being called for losing contact with first base on another potential putout.

Dragons starter Mason Nix was stellar and efficient for the large majority of an eventual complete game defeat. The lefty struck out seven and needed only 49 pitches to navigate his first five innings.

The Vikings drew slightly closer on a double past third by Maxwell and RBI single from Keller Loughary after Ayden Sims began the sixth with a foul ball that carried home run distance.

The comeback would be completed one inning later as two errors and a walk loaded the bases with one out. A bobbled RBI ground out to first by Sims created a 2-2 tie.

With first base open, Ste. Genevieve (5-14) elected not to intentionally pass Maxwell, who had doubled twice in three earlier chances against Nix.

Maxwell ripped the first offering into left field for a go-ahead single, capping a big 3-for-4 performance. Todd scored for a 4-2 edge when a pickoff attempt got away from shortstop Luke Ferranto.

Todd then wriggled loose from an even trickier mess than the last. Leadoff batter Aiden Meyer atoned for three strikeouts against Maxwell with a single before Nix stroked another.

A balk by Todd enabled Meyer to touch home plate, and Nix moved to third base representing the tying run with no outs and dangerous hitter Wyatt Springkamper digging in.

Nix strayed too far, however, when Todd gloved a slow bouncer to the left side, and was tagged out by catcher Drew McClain in a rundown to keep the margin at one run.

Ferranto added a two-out walk to his 3-for-3 offensive effort, and was aboard as a possible winning run when Todd induced a final pop out to second baseman Noah Maxwell.

Colby Maxwell posted three of his seven strikeouts in the first inning, dodging a one-out triple by Nix to right-center, and allowed seven hits over 5 1/3 with one walk.

The Dragons grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second as Ferranto scampered home on a passed ball following a single by Justin Schweigert and sacrifice bunt by Ethan Ottens.

McClain caught a man stealing in the third, and Valley right fielder Cole Kearns raced toward the fence in foul territory for a superb sliding grab after Fleeman had gone deep in the fifth.

Bryant Schwent made a similar play near the line in the first inning. Nix ended 3-for-4 at the plate, and Springkamper singled as Ste. Gen. slipped to the consolation action Thursday against Kingston.

Arcadia Valley 12, Farmington 2

FARMINGTON – Brady Cox notched 11 strikeouts while allowing three hits over 4 2/3 innings, and Farmington broke through for a 10-run explosion after briefly relinquishing its lead.

Aiden Redmond homered while going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBI, and the Knights topped Arcadia Valley 12-2 in the first round of the MAAA Tournament.

Colten Crump likewise finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, and leadoff man Connor Rice was 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBI as Farmington (6-10) advanced to face West County on Tuesday.

Arcadia Valley (6-11) pulled even at 2-2 on RBI singles from starting pitcher Nolan Inman and Hayden Gallaher in the top of the fifth inning.

But the Tigers also committed four defensive errors causing five unearned runs among eight overall charged to Inman, who struck out two and yielded 13 hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Caden Probst ended 2-for-3 with a double, and Colby Larkins provided a double, single and two RBI for the Knights. Jackson McDowell singled twice, and Ty Wampler connected for a two-run triple.

Cooper Tripp retired the final batter in the top of the fifth for his first varsity win.

Ralph Salinas singled and scored a run for Arcadia Valley.

Other quarterfinal matchups finalized for Tuesday include Potosi at Central and Fredericktown at North County. Potosi beat Bismarck 15-5, and Fredericktown routed Kingston 17-2 in the first round.