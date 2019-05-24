{{featured_button_text}}

A remarkable string of 89 consecutive MAAA Small-School conference wins concluded on April 5 when Arcadia Valley edged 12-time defending champion Valle Catholic 1-0.

The combined shutout by sophomores Carter Brogan and Taylon Jones catapulted the Tigers toward a 5-0 league record and their regular-season title since 2006.

West County later ended its own 13-year drought against the Warriors behind a one-hitter from junior Dakota Dowd in the MAAA tournament quarterfinals.

In the Large-School division, North County repeated as champion, but would not have to share this one after a 4-1 mark was enough to edge Farmington and eventual tourney winner Ste. Genevieve by one game.

The parity that provided no expected easy days on the schedule was reflected through individual honors as coaches released their MAAA all-conference teams this week.

Ste. Genevieve led the way with seven total selections, while fellow district champions Valle Catholic and West County each collected five.

The Large-School First Team includes three senior pitching aces – North County senior Kolten Poorman, Ste. Genevieve senior Chad Donze and Farmington senior Jaysen Mattingly.

Poorman and Donze – future teammates at Three Rivers College – also played shortstop while Potosi senior Noah Jacobsen and Fredericktown senior Logan Winkelman were everyday fixtures there.

North County junior Layton Mallow was the lone First Team outfielder among 10 Large-School choices. Ste. Genevieve infielders Keaton Boyer and Grant Staffen round out the group along with Potosi senior Ethan Dicus and Central third baseman Braydon Scherffius.

Arcadia Valley landed corner infielders and leading hitters Luke Savage and Eli Vandergriff on the Small-School First Team along with Brogan.

Valle Catholic was represented in the upper echelon by senior shortstop Tyler Blum and pitcher Kellen Blum along with junior catcher Kyle Roth.

The Warriors entered the season as reigning Class 2 state champs, but fell to Chaffee on Monday in the state sectional round.

West County was on opposite ends of two playoff heart-breakers, first stunning Valley Park after being down to its final strike, then dropping a quarterfinal clash in walk-off fashion to Saxony Lutheran.

First baseman Ty Simily earned his fourth consecutive all-MAAA nod, and pitcher/shortstop Zach Francis made a repeat appearance on the First Team.

Solid pitching was further rewarded as Logan Dunn of Bismarck and Keith Jessen of Kingston claimed spots on the Small-School First Team.

Slade Schweiss of Central and Wyatt Jessen of Kingston were the lone all-conference freshmen, picking up Second Team honors in their respective divisions.

Fourteen of 20 First Team honorees have recently graduated.

2019 MAAA Baseball All-Conference

Large-School 1st Team:

Keaton Boyer – Ste. Genevieve

Ethan Dicus – Potosi

Chad Donze – Ste. Genevieve

Noah Jacobsen – Potosi

Layton Mallow – North County

Jaysen Mattingly – Farmington

Kolten Poorman – North County

Braydon Scherffius – Central

Grant Staffen – Ste. Genevieve

Logan Winkelman – Fredericktown

Large-School 2nd Team:

Brady Boyer – Ste. Genevieve

Logan Gegg – Ste. Genevieve

Karter Kekec – North County

Payton Matthews – Ste. Genevieve

Derek Morganthaler – Ste. Genevieve

Clark Penuel – Fredericktown

Colton Rehkop – Fredericktown

Cade Scherffius – Central

Slade Schweiss – Central

Chad Silvey – Farmington

Ryker Walton – Potosi

Cole Ziegler – North County

Small-School 1st Team:

Kellen Blum – Valle Catholic

Tyler Blum – Valle Catholic

Carter Brogan – Arcadia Valley

Logan Dunn – Bismarck

Zach Francis – West County

Keith Jessen – Kingston

Kyle Roth – Valle Catholic

Luke Savage – Arcadia Valley

Ty Simily – West County

Eli Vandergriff – Arcadia Valley

Small-School 2nd Team:

Dakota Dowd – West County

Luke Gaia – West County

Wyatt Jessen – Kingston

Taylon Jones – Arcadia Valley

Ethan Matthews – Valley

Shawn Mork – Bismarck

Stephen Pursley – Arcadia Valley

Hayden Roney – West County

Nolan Schwent – Valle Catholic

Owen Viox – Valle Catholic

