A remarkable string of 89 consecutive MAAA Small-School conference wins concluded on April 5 when Arcadia Valley edged 12-time defending champion Valle Catholic 1-0.
The combined shutout by sophomores Carter Brogan and Taylon Jones catapulted the Tigers toward a 5-0 league record and their regular-season title since 2006.
West County later ended its own 13-year drought against the Warriors behind a one-hitter from junior Dakota Dowd in the MAAA tournament quarterfinals.
In the Large-School division, North County repeated as champion, but would not have to share this one after a 4-1 mark was enough to edge Farmington and eventual tourney winner Ste. Genevieve by one game.
The parity that provided no expected easy days on the schedule was reflected through individual honors as coaches released their MAAA all-conference teams this week.
Ste. Genevieve led the way with seven total selections, while fellow district champions Valle Catholic and West County each collected five.
The Large-School First Team includes three senior pitching aces – North County senior Kolten Poorman, Ste. Genevieve senior Chad Donze and Farmington senior Jaysen Mattingly.
Poorman and Donze – future teammates at Three Rivers College – also played shortstop while Potosi senior Noah Jacobsen and Fredericktown senior Logan Winkelman were everyday fixtures there.
North County junior Layton Mallow was the lone First Team outfielder among 10 Large-School choices. Ste. Genevieve infielders Keaton Boyer and Grant Staffen round out the group along with Potosi senior Ethan Dicus and Central third baseman Braydon Scherffius.
Arcadia Valley landed corner infielders and leading hitters Luke Savage and Eli Vandergriff on the Small-School First Team along with Brogan.
Valle Catholic was represented in the upper echelon by senior shortstop Tyler Blum and pitcher Kellen Blum along with junior catcher Kyle Roth.
The Warriors entered the season as reigning Class 2 state champs, but fell to Chaffee on Monday in the state sectional round.
West County was on opposite ends of two playoff heart-breakers, first stunning Valley Park after being down to its final strike, then dropping a quarterfinal clash in walk-off fashion to Saxony Lutheran.
First baseman Ty Simily earned his fourth consecutive all-MAAA nod, and pitcher/shortstop Zach Francis made a repeat appearance on the First Team.
Solid pitching was further rewarded as Logan Dunn of Bismarck and Keith Jessen of Kingston claimed spots on the Small-School First Team.
Slade Schweiss of Central and Wyatt Jessen of Kingston were the lone all-conference freshmen, picking up Second Team honors in their respective divisions.
Fourteen of 20 First Team honorees have recently graduated.
2019 MAAA Baseball All-Conference
Large-School 1st Team:
Keaton Boyer – Ste. Genevieve
Ethan Dicus – Potosi
Chad Donze – Ste. Genevieve
Noah Jacobsen – Potosi
Layton Mallow – North County
Jaysen Mattingly – Farmington
Kolten Poorman – North County
Braydon Scherffius – Central
Grant Staffen – Ste. Genevieve
Logan Winkelman – Fredericktown
Large-School 2nd Team:
Brady Boyer – Ste. Genevieve
Logan Gegg – Ste. Genevieve
Karter Kekec – North County
Payton Matthews – Ste. Genevieve
Derek Morganthaler – Ste. Genevieve
Clark Penuel – Fredericktown
Colton Rehkop – Fredericktown
Cade Scherffius – Central
Slade Schweiss – Central
Chad Silvey – Farmington
Ryker Walton – Potosi
Cole Ziegler – North County
Small-School 1st Team:
Kellen Blum – Valle Catholic
Tyler Blum – Valle Catholic
Carter Brogan – Arcadia Valley
Logan Dunn – Bismarck
Zach Francis – West County
Keith Jessen – Kingston
Kyle Roth – Valle Catholic
Luke Savage – Arcadia Valley
Ty Simily – West County
Eli Vandergriff – Arcadia Valley
Small-School 2nd Team:
Dakota Dowd – West County
Luke Gaia – West County
Wyatt Jessen – Kingston
Taylon Jones – Arcadia Valley
Ethan Matthews – Valley
Shawn Mork – Bismarck
Stephen Pursley – Arcadia Valley
Hayden Roney – West County
Nolan Schwent – Valle Catholic
Owen Viox – Valle Catholic
