PARK HILLS – Trailing 3-0 almost instantly, the Central baseball team surprised North County when Ty Schweiss and Jaxon Jones bunted for consecutive hits.

The unconventional plan was clearly designed by the Rebels to give their most dangerous batter – even on one healthy leg – an opportunity to retaliate as the potential tying run.

All-state junior Casen Murphy delivered his end of the bargain with a towering three-run blast that passed just inside the foul pole, and gingerly rounded the bases with a mighty counter punch.

Central scored twice more before the inning concluded, and topped the suddenly streaking Raiders 9-5 on Saturday to repeat as MAAA baseball tournament champions.

Jones flexed his power with a tiebreaking, two-run homer, and senior Kendall Horton doubled twice while also stealing both third and home for the Rebels.

Sophomore lefty Lucas Whitehead recovered from a rocky opening frame, and worked into the sixth for the win. He allowed five runs, three earned, on five hits and five walks while striking out six.

Central (17-2) routed the Raiders 10-0 during the regular-season conference showdown, but encountered a much different scenario in the rematch.

North County (8-7) was riding the excitement of its semifinal stunner over Class 3 top-ranked program Valle Catholic, and attacked Whitehead with several quality swings.

Kooper Kekec drove a 0-2 pitch into center field as the leadoff man before a line drive by Jobe Smith and infield dribbler from Trenton Crepps loaded the bases with no outs.

Zane Huff followed with the loudest of four straight hits, clearing off the bases for a three-RBI double to right-center. He later stole third, but Whitehead kept him there with three big strikeouts.

The Rebels used their bunting game to set up Murphy, who connected with plenty of distance to spare through the discomfort of an injured knee against right-hander Tyler Pipkin.

Barrett Henson singled and scored from first base moments later on a double down the left-field line from Horton, who then raced home on a wild pitch for a 5-3 advantage.

North County pushed back as Smith and Crepps crossed the plate at 5-5. Huff hit a ground ball that skipped past Schweiss as shortstop while looking for a possible double play.

Central quickly regained the lead, this time to stay, as Schweiss was clipped by a pitch and Jones parked the final pitch by Pipkin over the right-field fence.

Smith provided five innings of solid relief with nine strikeouts, and fanned straight batters after the bases were loaded in the fourth to keep the margin somewhat close.

Horton stole a run for Central at 8-5 in the third after timing his break on a toss back to the mound. Whitehead was trapped in a rundown between third and home as Smith snared a comebacker, then was awarded the plate due to defensive interference after coaxing the scrambling Raiders into four throws.

Huff equaled Kekec with two hits for North County and belted his second double to lead off the top of the seventh with Horton in relief.

Bryan Brewster and Zak Meador brought up the tying run with two-out walks, but Horton zipped his third strikeout of the inning past Grant Mullins to secure the five-out save.

Central received solid defensive plays from its corner outfielders. Kale Dreier chased down a tailing drive toward the line in right after Bryant raced back to deny Smith of extra bases in the fourth.

Meador picked off a runner at third base for the Raiders in their first tournament of the season.

Valle Catholic 11, West County 3

PARK HILLS – Valle Catholic absorbed an early jolt from West County, and turned in several defensive gems on Saturday to remain in command of the MAAA Tournament third-place game.

Chase Fallert and Alex Viox walloped back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the first inning, and the Warriors bounced back for an 11-3 triumph.

Alex Viox finished with three RBI while going 2-for-3, and delivered a two-run single as the lone hit during a five-run surge in the second.

Valle Catholic (25-4) topped the Bulldogs for the second time this season. The Small-School division rivals are potentially on course for a district title clash as the top two seeds next week.

Preston Lurk pitched four innings for the win. Chase Fallert backed him a diving catch and another superb stop in the shortstop hole after inflicting earlier damage with his bat.

West County (15-4) opened the game with a double by Hudsen Dunlap, and regenerated a productive rally after Fallert threw home to retire Dunlap on a fielder’s choice.

Julian Thebeau singled ahead of RBI hits from Jaxon Campbell and Carter Reed for a 2-0 lead following a nice sliding grab in foul territory by left fielder Grant Fallert.

Lance Monroe started on the mound for the Bulldogs, and suddenly trailed after facing three batters. The right-hander began his outing with a walk to Rylan Fallert.

Chase Fallert lifted an opposite-field drive into a favorable breeze for a tying two-run homer, and Alex Viox followed with a solo shot in the same vicinity for a 3-2 edge.

Lurk protected the lead by retiring eight of his next nine batters faced, and was rewarded as Valle took advantage of two walks, two hit batsmen and a balk in the second.

Chase Fallert scored his second run on a passed ball, and Isaac Viox made it 8-2 with a sacrifice fly. A dropped fly ball in left field and another plunked batter coaxed a pitching change in the third.

Carson Tucker beat out an outfield hit following a throwing error, and Jackson Fowler scored on a fielder’s choice. Two more West County miscues made it 11-2 in the fourth.

Cannon Wolk surrendered an RBI double to Thebeau in the fifth, but worked three innings with three strikeouts and four hits allowed for the save.

Third baseman Aaron Eftink assisted Wolk by fielding a ground ball and throwing across for a double play.

Dunlap finished 3-for-4 overall, and Reed was 2-for-3 to pace the Bulldogs. Thebeau ended with two hits, and Trey Wright singled in the second inning.

West County likewise turned a double play when Campbell caught a fly ball and threw back to first from left-center. Ryan Hull reached back to make a tough catch on a foul pop late in the game.

Noah Sanscoucie, who closed the Bulldogs’ quarterfinal win over Farmington, yielded an unearned run on one hit through three innings of relief. Dunlap threw a 1-2-3 sixth.

Valle Catholic was unofficially outhit 9-5, but stranded just one runner on base while regrouping from a semifinal loss to North County.

Farmington 10, Fredericktown 5

FREDERICKTOWN – Farmington scored four times in the top of the first inning, and captured fifth place in the MAAA baseball tournament on Saturday by defeating Fredericktown 10-5.

Ty Wampler finished 2-for-3 with a double and walk, and Brady Cox doubled with two runs scored as Farmington (8-11) capitalized on five errors by Fredericktown (10-8).

The Knights received RBI singles from Jackson McDowell, Connor Rice and Caden Propst, and increased their 6-2 advantage with four runs in the sixth.

Colten Crump allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over four innings as the winning starter.

Garrett Marler cracked a two-run home run against Crump in the third inning, and Zander Stephens equaled losing pitcher Ryan Souden at 2-for-4 overall to pace the Blackcats.

Souden yielded just one hit through four frames, but walked four and fanned three while five of the six runs charged against him were unearned.

Trevor Sutherland gave three unearned runs on four hits, and fanned four in a three-inning save. Aiden Redmond scored two runs, and Cooper Tripp also singled for Farmington.

Ethan Marler, McCoy Clark and Blake Terry-Brakefield singled for Fredericktown, which rallied for three runs in the home half of the sixth. The Blackcats stranded 10 runners on base.

Farmington tagged Stephens for six hits over two relief innings. Sam Thomas pitched a three-up, three-down top of the seventh.

Ste. Genevieve 9, Bismarck 1

FREDERICKTOWN – Mason Nix ripped a two-run single in the sixth inning, and went 3-for-4 overall as Ste. Genevieve handled Bismarck 9-1 in the MAAA tournament consolation final on Saturday.

Aiden Meyer tripled on the first pitch in the home half of the first inning, and finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Winning pitcher Bryant Schwent singled twice for the Dragons.

Ste. Genevieve (7-14) grabbed a 2-0 lead on a sacrifice fly form Wyatt Springkamper, and increased it to 4-0 following an RBI single by Alex Fleeman in the fourth.

Schwent carried a shutout bid through five innings, and struck out six while retiring another man in the sixth. He worked through a bases-loaded situation in the second, and allowed six hits plus five walks.

Nix picked up the last five outs in relief after Bismarck (8-9) greeted him with an RBI single from Sven Wilson and ensuing hit by Gavin Butery.

Wyatt Kemper and Justin Schweigert also singled and scored for the Dragons, who stretched the margin to 7-0 when Schwent stole home.

Garrett Mork surrendered seven runs on nine hits while striking out four over five innings in the loss.

Butery paced the Indians as 2-for-4 overall. Other hits were provided by Jesse Mack, Conner Brewster, Carter Hedrick, Isaiah Faulkner and Mork.