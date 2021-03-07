MAC softball rally ends after play at the plate

PARK HILLS – St. Charles center fielder Maggie Dooley charged aggressively, and Mineral Area runner Jaden Treis wisely slammed the brakes around third base in anticipation of a strong throw home.
Once Dooley slightly bobbled the sharp single by Kylee Price, the ultimate fate in game one of a softball doubleheader came down to natural reaction.
Treis broke toward home representing the potential tying run, but a perfect strike from Dooley created an easy tag for catcher Hunter Collins on a crucial second out.
The visiting Cougars escaped with a 6-5 triumph when Dooley chased down an ensuing shallow fly ball, and secured the sweep about two hours later with an abbreviated 11-1 rout.
Lauren Montgomery finished 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, and shortstop Bailey Lovelace scored two runs for St. Charles in the opener.
Mineral Area trailed 5-2 after three errors during the fifth inning resulted in two unearned runs against freshman pitcher Abbie Mendenhall, who delivered her longest outing of the young season in defeat.
Allyson Helms sparked a comeback with her first collegiate home run, a two-run shot in the sixth inning that landed within a narrow separation in the flexible right-center field fence.
St. Charles answered with back-to-back doubles from Lovelace and Montgomery for a key insurance run in the seventh before the Cardinals threatened once more.
Zoie Hudson and Treis greeted reliever McKenna Joern with consecutive singles before reaching scoring position on a wild pitch with one out.
Price picked up one RBI with her clutch single, but Joern preserved the save by retiring Amy Holmes, who reached base three previous times.
Elizabeth Davis threw six innings and allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits for the win. She was helped by excellent catches from left fielder Emma Becker and Lovelace during a quick fourth.
Treis paced the MAC offense by going 3-for-4, but the Cougars’ infield turned a crucial double play to erase her lead-off single in the bottom of the fifth.
Mendenhall gave her team a chance in the complete-game loss, scattering seven hits and three walks. Her first run was yielded on a botched rundown between first and second as Montgomery scampered home.
The Cardinals countered when Emma Pouvaranukoah doubled in Holmes, and moved ahead 2-1 on a dropped pop-up in the third after Taylor Henson singled and Price bunted for her first of two hits.
St. Charles regained a 3-2 lead in the fourth. Montgomery tallied her second run on a wild pitch and Emily Kramer grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice.
Dooley shined with speed for the Cougars in game two, notching four straight bunt singles from the lead-off spot while crossing the plate three times.
Becker, the former North County all-state slugger, went 2-for-2 while opening the scoring with an RBI single against former Potosi opponent Price.
Davis capped a three-run first inning with a double to right, and St. Charles (8-2) pounced for five more while batting around in the second with four hits.
Lovelace belted a three-run homer to extend an 8-1 advantage in the third, and previously doubled among a 2-for-3 effort. Winning pitcher Abbey Hultz added two singles at the dish.
Hultz allowed four hits over three innings for the win, and North County graduate Samantha Payne retired six of seven batters faced in relief.
Price helped her own cause with an RBI single in the home half of the first, but Hultz escaped a bases-loaded situation with two called strikeouts on the outside corner.
Henson was 2-for-3 to lead Mineral Area (2-6). Treis officially picked up a single on a ground ball that struck teammate Pouvaranukoah on the foot to end the second inning.
Sarah Lang pitched a scoreless fifth in relief of Price. MAC shortstop Kennedy Coleman was injured while fielding a ground ball, but later returned after catcher Abby Holmes filled her vacancy for three innings.
The Cardinals will commence the busiest week of their schedule Monday at Kaskaskia before playing three straight doubleheaders at home and heading west to the Crowder Bash weekend tournament.