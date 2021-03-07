MAC softball rally ends after play at the plate

St. Charles regained a 3-2 lead in the fourth. Montgomery tallied her second run on a wild pitch and Emily Kramer grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice.

Dooley shined with speed for the Cougars in game two, notching four straight bunt singles from the lead-off spot while crossing the plate three times.

Becker, the former North County all-state slugger, went 2-for-2 while opening the scoring with an RBI single against former Potosi opponent Price.

Davis capped a three-run first inning with a double to right, and St. Charles (8-2) pounced for five more while batting around in the second with four hits.

Lovelace belted a three-run homer to extend an 8-1 advantage in the third, and previously doubled among a 2-for-3 effort. Winning pitcher Abbey Hultz added two singles at the dish.

Hultz allowed four hits over three innings for the win, and North County graduate Samantha Payne retired six of seven batters faced in relief.

Price helped her own cause with an RBI single in the home half of the first, but Hultz escaped a bases-loaded situation with two called strikeouts on the outside corner.