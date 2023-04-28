Fredericktown High School senior Garrett Marler recently signed to play baseball and continue his education at Mineral Area College. Marler has earned all-conference honors in both baseball and football, and also played basketball for the Blackcats. Also seated are his father Kent Marler and mother Denise Marler. Pictured standing are brother and teammate Ethan Marler and Fredericktown head baseball and basketball coach Joaby Sikes.
Marler signs with MAC baseball
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
FARMINGTON – Casen Murphy went from walking gingerly and not playing a defensive position 24 hours earlier to pitching another gem for the str…
PARK HILLS – Ty Schweiss brilliantly anticipated a potential calamity, Barrett Henson sustained a bloody lip for his hustle, and the Central b…
FREDERICKTOWN – A dominant pitching performance by sophomore Ethan Marler helped the Fredericktown baseball team secure a brisk 3-0 victory ov…
Arcadia Valley High School senior Jackson Dement recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play NCAA Division II baseball and continue hi…
PARK HILLS – The battle for first place in the MAAA Large-School baseball standings turned lopsided in a hurry with a vast disparity in execut…