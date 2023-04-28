Fredericktown High School senior Garrett Marler recently signed to play baseball and continue his education at Mineral Area College. Marler has earned all-conference honors in both baseball and football, and also played basketball for the Blackcats. Also seated are his father Kent Marler and mother Denise Marler. Pictured standing are brother and teammate Ethan Marler and Fredericktown head baseball and basketball coach Joaby Sikes.