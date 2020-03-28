Matthews heading to Hannibal-LaGrange

Valley High School senior Ethan Matthews recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education at Hannibal-LaGrange University, an NAIA program located in Hannibal, Mo. Matthews picked up Second Team all-conference honors last season, and helped the Vikings capture a district championship as a freshman in 2017. He was also a member of the Valley basketball team. Also seated, from left, are Valley head baseball coach Trent Hartley, father Adam Matthews, mother Rebecca Brooks and stepfather Trent Brooks. Pictured standing are HLGU assistant baseball coach Charles Rapp and brother Trent Brooks.