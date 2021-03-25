McKinney Catches On With SBU

Farmington High School senior Max McKinney signed a National Letter of Intent on Thursday to play baseball and continue his education at Southwest Baptist University, a NCAA Division II program located in Bolivar, Mo. McKinney serves as a starting catcher and infielder for the Knights, and plans to pursue a career in digital marketing. Also seated are his sister Anna McKinney, father Todd McKinney and mother Christa McKinney. Pictured standing, from left, are FHS assistant coach Col. Randy Sparks, summer coach Paul Jarvis, Farmington head baseball coach Dr. David Cramp and assistant coaches Josh Hoehn and Cragon McBride.