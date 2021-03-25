 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McKinney Catches On With SBU
0 comments

McKinney Catches On With SBU

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
McKinney Catches On With SBU
Matt King, Daily Journal

Farmington High School senior Max McKinney signed a National Letter of Intent on Thursday to play baseball and continue his education at Southwest Baptist University, a NCAA Division II program located in Bolivar, Mo. McKinney serves as a starting catcher and infielder for the Knights, and plans to pursue a career in digital marketing. Also seated are his sister Anna McKinney, father Todd McKinney and mother Christa McKinney. Pictured standing, from left, are FHS assistant coach Col. Randy Sparks, summer coach Paul Jarvis, Farmington head baseball coach Dr. David Cramp and assistant coaches Josh Hoehn and Cragon McBride.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News