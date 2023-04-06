West County High School senior Caden Merrill recently signed to play baseball and continue his education at Mineral Area College. Merrill earned Second Team all-state honors as an infielder last spring, and helped the Bulldogs claim their first conference championship in 17 years. He also started at forward for a West County basketball program that won conference and district titles this year. Also seated are his father Matt Merrill and mother Carrie Merrill. Pictured standing, from left, are West County assistant coach Rob Harlow and head baseball coach Bobby Simily.
Merrill powers way toward MAC
