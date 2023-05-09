FARMINGTON – Brady Cox pitched 4 2/3 innings, and carried a shutout bid into the fifth on Monday as the Farmington baseball team celebrated its seniors with a 7-5 victory over Dexter.

Colten Crump collected a team-high three hits, and Trevor Sutherland had two RBI for the Knights, who grabbed a 4-0 lead with two runs in the first and third innings.

Farmington (9-11) got an RBI infield hit from catcher Ryan Cooper, and notched an insurance run after Dexter (9-13) pulled within 6-4 in the top of the sixth.

Landon Johnson struck out two batters in middle relief, and Cooper Tripp earned the save.

West County 5, St. Pius 4

LEADWOOD – Caden Merrill capped a thrilling comeback by West County with an RBI double to gain a measure of revenge from last year’s heartbreaking district final loss to St. Pius.

Hudsen Dunlap finished 3-for-4 with two RBI from the leadoff spot, and the Bulldogs scored four times in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure a 5-4 victory on Monday.

Ryan Hull provided an RBI hit, and Nolan Rawson scored twice after a single and walk. Ty Harlow walked three times, and Trey Wright added an RBI for West County (16-4).

Harlow retired four of his five batters faced for the relief win after Merrill exhausted his allotted pitch limit with five strikeouts and four runs allowed on five hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Cayden Payne and Keaton Held drove in runs as St. Pius (14-8) scored three times in the third inning before taking a 4-1 lead in the fourth.

Ty Ortmann finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, and losing pitcher Zander Street singled twice for the Lancers. Both teams unofficially totaled six hits.

Street surrendered five runs on five hits and five walks while fanning four over 5 1/3 frames.

Valle Catholic 15, Ste. Genevieve 2

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Carson Tucker finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Valle Catholic routed rival Ste. Genevieve 15-2 in a make-up game on Monday evening.

Chase Fallert pitched four innings with two runs allowed on three hits plus three strikeouts for the win, and had an early RBI double for the Warriors.

Tucker doubled home two teammates, and Aaron Eftink singled for a 6-0 advantage as Valle Catholic (27-4) chased opposing starter Aiden Meyer following five walks.

Grant Fallert and Isaac Viox spurred a four-run rally in the third with RBI hits, and Isaac Viox netted a third RBI on a sacrifice fly after Alex Viox connected for an RBI single in the fourth.

Clayton Drury chipped in a single and walk, and leadoff man Rylan Fallert walked four consecutive times with three runs scored in the victory.

Bryant Schwent singled home Meyer in the third inning. Mason Nix, Luke Ferranto and Justin Schweigert had the other hits for Ste. Genevieve.

Wyatt Springkamper relieved for the last 3 1/3 innings with eight hits allowed.

Valle Catholic 10, Cape Central 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Grant Fallert compiled nine strikeouts over five innings on the mound, and Valle Catholic rolled past visiting Cape Central 10-1 earlier Monday.

The Warriors were gifted two unearned runs early on, then broke open the contest with six tallies during the second to establish an 8-1 advantage.

Jackson Fowler delivered a two-RBI single, and Clayton Drury drilled a two-RBI double to highlight a rally that also included several walks.

Fallert doubled for his second RBI, and Isaac Viox had an RBI single in the sixth for Valle Catholic (26-4).

Bismarck 8, Lesterville 2

LESTERVILLE – Garrett Mork reached base four times, including a pair of RBI singles, and Bismarck picked up an official 8-2 road victory over Lesterville on Monday.

The Indians tacked on three runs in the top of the sixth, but the final outcome reverted back to the last completed inning once storms halted the action.

Isaiah Faulkner finished 2-for-3 with a doubles and two RBI, and Sven Wilson scored three times while sparking a four-run third with his leadoff single.

RBI hits by Carter Hedrick and Faulkner built a 7-0 cushion in the fourth. Bismarck (9-9) was issued 10 walks and five hit batsmen overall.

Eon Bone threw a complete game three-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the win, and allowed his only two runs to Lesterville (3-12) after Jayden Maize doubled and Adrick Fitzgerald singled in the fifth.

Losing pitcher Cole Hasty singled and walked in two plate appearances for the Bearcats.

Gavin Butery contributed an RBI single plus three walks, and Jesse Mack added an RBI single to bolster the Indians.

South Iron 8, Valley 3

ANNAPOLIS, Mo. – South Iron turned six walks and an infield hit into an eventual eight-run avalanche after being shut out by Valley pitching through the first five innings.

Karl Slusher went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI, and the Panthers rallied in the sixth off relievers Hayden Todd and Cole Kearns for an 8-3 home victory.

Brady Crum worked the final three frames behind a solid start from Slusher, and notched four strikeouts while allowing two runs in relief for South Iron (3-10).

Valley (11-7) utilized a committee of five hurlers for its regular-season finale, and limited the first four arms to 30 pitches or less by design.

Colby Maxwell started with two scoreless innings, and Keller Loughary eased through the third before Ayden Sims stranded two inherited runners in the South Iron fourth.

Ethan Tiefenauer paced the Vikings offensively at 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Maxwell was on base three times, and doubled in the first inning.

Valley will face Brentwood in the first round of the Class 2, District 4 tournament on Thursday at Principia in suburban St. Louis.