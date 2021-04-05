Monday Roundup: Warriors earn two comeback victories

Farmington 14, Hillsboro 4

FARMINGTON – Winning pitcher Jacob Jarvis reached base five times on two singles and three walks, and the Farmington baseball team routed Hillsboro 14-4 in six innings on Monday.

Max McKinney finished 2-for-3 with two RBI, and threw two scoreless innings of relief for the Knights (7-2), who jumped ahead 10-0 on six runs in the first and four in the second.

Kael Krause and Ayden Morgan added two RBI with hits while Jeremiah Cunningham, Clayton Redmond and Tyler Thebeau also singled in the Farmington attack.

Jarvis allowed no runs and just one hit while notching seven strikeouts over three innings.

Conner Jenkins had two hits for Hillsboro.

SOFTBALL

Ste. Genevieve 13, Valle Catholic 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Faith Lincoln scattered four hits and struck out four over five shutout innings, and Ste. Genevieve rolled past Valle Catholic 13-0 in softball action on Monday.