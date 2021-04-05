Monday Roundup: Warriors earn two comeback victories

STE. GENEVIEVE – Austin Burnett drilled a decisive two-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Valle Catholic baseball team secured a big 8-7 victory over CBC on Monday.
Chase Fallert pitched 2 2/3 innings with three strikeouts for the win after starter Jayden Gegg worked into the fifth for the Warriors.
Valle Catholic pounced for six runs in the second inning, getting two-run hits from Aiden Heberlie and Fallert after Michael Okenfuss singled to open the scoring.
Ryan Stevens, Nazzan Zanetello, Joseph Bertel collected three hits each for CBC, which drew even 6-6 with three runs in the top of the fifth.
Valle Catholic 9, Gateway Legacy 7
STE. GENEVIEVE – Collin Vaeth, Michael Okenfuss and Austin Burnett contributed RBI hits during a five-run sixth inning as Valle Catholic rallied past independent Gateway Legacy 9-7 on Monday.
Valle Catholic (8-3) grabbed a 4-2 lead in the first inning on a double by Aiden Heberlie and two-run single by Carter Hoog before Gateway Legacy answered with five straight runs.
Hoog pitched two innings for the win after Burnett struck out five over five innings in a no-decision. The Warriors prevailed despite being outhit 11-6.
Farmington 14, Hillsboro 4
FARMINGTON – Winning pitcher Jacob Jarvis reached base five times on two singles and three walks, and the Farmington baseball team routed Hillsboro 14-4 in six innings on Monday.
Max McKinney finished 2-for-3 with two RBI, and threw two scoreless innings of relief for the Knights (7-2), who jumped ahead 10-0 on six runs in the first and four in the second.
Kael Krause and Ayden Morgan added two RBI with hits while Jeremiah Cunningham, Clayton Redmond and Tyler Thebeau also singled in the Farmington attack.
Jarvis allowed no runs and just one hit while notching seven strikeouts over three innings.
Conner Jenkins had two hits for Hillsboro.
SOFTBALL
Ste. Genevieve 13, Valle Catholic 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Faith Lincoln scattered four hits and struck out four over five shutout innings, and Ste. Genevieve rolled past Valle Catholic 13-0 in softball action on Monday.
Ava Meyer finished 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI, and Brittney Kreitler doubled twice in a 3-for-4 performance with two RBI and three runs scored for Ste. Genevieve (5-3, 3-2).
Morgan Schwent provided a two-run triple, and Chloe Walker doubled with three runs scored. Zoe Cook, Emma Johns, Bailey Deck and Lincoln each chipped in a single.
The Dragons scored five times in the first inning. Briana Watts and Autumn Basler highlighted errorless defense behind Lincoln, who delivered an efficient outing in 63 pitches.
Emily Flieg, Kelsey Blum, Ade Weiler and Addisyn Heberlie singled for Valle Catholic (2-5, 1-4). Mia Weiler allowed nine runs, four earned, on nine hits in defeat.
Central 16, Arcadia Valley 0
PARK HILLS – Chloe Coppedge collected a team-high three RBI and Central scored 13 runs during the second inning to blank Arcadia Valley 16-0 on Monday.
Jessica Hulsey, McKinlee Dalton and Kelly each had two hits while Taylor Marler and Kelsie Politte provided two RBI each for Central (6-3, 4-1).
Kelly struck out five over two innings, and Marler closed with a scoreless third.