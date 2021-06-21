Morgan finalizes next baseball stop

Farmington High School graduate Ayden Morgan recently announced his commitment to play baseball and continue his education at Champion Christian College, located in Hot Springs, Ark. Morgan helped the Knights finish 19-10 last spring as a starting infielder. Also seated, from left, are his sister Audrie Morgan, mother Carrie Morgan and father Joe Morgan. Standing, from left, are Farmington baseball coaches Randy Sparks, Cragon McBride and Josh Hoehn.