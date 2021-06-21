 Skip to main content
Morgan finalizes next baseball stop
Morgan finalizes next baseball stop

Morgan finalizes next baseball stop
Submitted Photo, FHS Athletics

Farmington High School graduate Ayden Morgan recently announced his commitment to play baseball and continue his education at Champion Christian College, located in Hot Springs, Ark. Morgan helped the Knights finish 19-10 last spring as a starting infielder. Also seated, from left, are his sister Audrie Morgan, mother Carrie Morgan and father Joe Morgan. Standing, from left, are Farmington baseball coaches Randy Sparks, Cragon McBride and Josh Hoehn.

