Morganthaler Signs With St. Charles
Submitted Photo

Ste. Genevieve High School senior Derek Morganthaler recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education at St. Charles Community College in Cottleville, Mo. Morganthaler has earned multiple First Team all-conference selections as a lead-off hitter, pitcher and outfielder, and helped the Dragons capture the MAAA tournament title last season. He is also a starter for the SGHS basketball team. Also seated are his parents Steven and Sarah Morganthaler. Standing from left to right are Post 150 Senior Legion manager Junie Basler, Ste. Genevieve head baseball coach Mike McDaniel, and Ste. Genevieve athletic director Jeff Nix.

