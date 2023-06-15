Casen Murphy helped the Central baseball team earn MAAA regular-season and tournament titles as the standout player of the conference.

Whether competing as a left-handed ace on the mound or constant home run and extra-base threat at the plate, the junior was stirring up success for the Rebels.

When a late-season knee injury limited Murphy to strictly serving as a designated hitter, Central saw its hopes for another Class 4 state playoff appearance diminish.

Despite dropping the district final to Potosi, the Rebels have earned two all-state selections from the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Murphy returns to the prestigious list as a First Team pitcher. The man who batted directly in front of him in the Central lineup, sophomore catcher Jaxon Jones, picked up Honorable Mention.

Valle Catholic and West County again marked the performance standard in the MAAA Small-School division, and combined this year for five all-state choices.

The Warriors won both regular-season matchups over the Bulldogs while compiling 29 victories overall. The steady top-five ranked program was rewarded as catcher Alex Viox made the Class 3 Second Team with senior shortstop Chase Fallert and junior pitcher Grant Fallert receiving Honorable Mention.

West County avenged those defeats with a district championship triumph over Valle, and soon reached the Class 3 state quarterfinal round.

Caden Merrill battled back from a scary kneecap injury in late February to shine for the Bulldogs with superb pitching performances during the district final and state sectional rounds.

Merrill punctuated his varsity career as a First Team all-state hurler after taking Second Team distinction last year as an infielder.

Sophomore teammate Hudsen Dunlap landed on the Second Team for West County after a breakout season as a second baseman and prolific leadoff batter.

Junior outfielder Zane Huff garnered Class 5 Honorable Mention after leading North County to runner-up showings in the conference tournament and regular season.

Chase Fallert joins Murphy and Jones in achieving all-state status for both football and baseball during this scholastic year.

Murphy, Jones and Dunlap and Chase Fallert were among the following 33 players earning an Academic All-State nod from the MAAA:

