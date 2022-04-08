North County earns first victory with loud contact

BONNE TERRE – A sequence of five ringing hits created a four-run third inning on Thursday as the North County baseball team sought its elusive first victory of the season under new head coach Jake Donze.

Backed by a couple of timely double plays from his infielders, senior right-hander Isaac Easter overcame an early struggle with control to keep the opposing Potosi lineup at bay.

Shortstop and clean-up batter Trenton Crepps hammered a solo home run while going 3-for-3 overall, and the Raiders prevailed 5-2 over the Trojans in the MAAA Large-School opener.

North County (1-4, 1-0) coughed up a six-run lead one day earlier in a loss at Union, but avoided a similar fate after jumping ahead of the Trojans.

Isaiah Arndt snapped a 1-1 deadlock with a home run in the top of the third inning, but Potosi (3-5-1, 0-1) was stalled by a collective 1-for-11 showing with runners in scoring position.

Easter lasted 6 2/3 innings despite walking his first three batters of the game and eight overall. He got within one out of a complete game, and allowed two runs on just four hits.

The Trojans loaded the bases with one out in the seventh following back-to-back walks and an error, but Easter unleashed his fifth and final strikeout against Arndt on his 107th pitch.

North County was then forced by pitch count rule to change hurlers. Kooper Kekec inherited three runners, and fanned Jay Pashia on a breaking ball for the save.

A strong breeze carried toward the center field wall, and Crepps connected to deep left against Potosi starter Hunter Kincaid while leading off the home half of the second inning.

Crepps finished with a team-high three RBI, bolstered by a go-ahead, two-run double in the pivotal third frame. Clayton Chandler added to the 4-2 edge with an RBI single two batters later.

The rally commenced as one-out singles by Zane Huff and Kekec, who subsequently stole bases, preceded a tying RBI hit to left by Jobe Smith.

Kincaid regrouped to work a complete game in defeat with nine hits allowed and no strikeouts or walks. He was also helped when Potosi executed a pair of unconventional double plays.

Shortstop Blayne Nixon erased an Easter single in the fourth after catching a line drive and doubling off the adjacent courtesy runner. Corner infielders Pashia and Blake Coleman traded strong throws across the diamond as Crepps tried to advance two bases on a ground out in the sixth.

The Trojans coaxed five walks over the first two innings, but mustered only a solitary run when Nixon crossed the plate on a Pashia ground out.

Ty Mills singled sharply to load the bases again with no outs in the second, but first baseman Grant Mullins snared a line drive and tagged the nearby runner on a lunge to diminish the threat.

Another premium opportunity slipped from Potosi in the fourth after catcher Wyatt Knapp belted a drive to deep center and legged out a leadoff triple.

Booba Henson walked and swiped second base, but Mills lined to right fielder Landon Murphy after his missed bunt attempt resulted in a failed suicide squeeze for the first out.

Easter circumvented two errors in the fifth when Kekec fielded a grounder and Michael Huff made the smooth turn for a double play in between.

Mullins was stranded after following the Crepps home run with a double to right-center in the second.

