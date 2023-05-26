Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo – West County chipped away at a sizable deficit before ending its baseball season in the Class 3 state quarterfinals on Thursday.

Portageville remained red hot while notching its 21st consecutive victory, and returned to the final four after reaching that stage in Class 2 last year.

Carson Bradley drove in three runs on a single and double, and Trey Benthal pitched a complete game five-hitter to prevail 8-4 in a battle of Bulldogs.

Portageville (34-2) erupted for six runs in the top of the first inning as the visiting team on its home field following the pregame coin flip.

Bradley connected for a two-run single between RBI hits from Benthal and Connor Johnson as the first six batters all reached safely against sophomore right-hander Nolan Rawson.

West County (20-5) hoped to eliminate a third consecutive ranked opponent after topping Valle Catholic in the district final and sectional opponent Valley Park in dramatic extra innings.

Caden Merrill and Rawson doubled in the bottom of the sixth, and West County drew to within 7-4 while as the potential tying run eventually stood on deck.

But Portageville added a run in the seventh as Thomas Frakes capped his 2-for-3 game on an RBI single against reliever Noah Sansoucie, and Benthal collected his fourth and fifth strikeouts to cap the victory.

Mason Adams singled twice with two runs scored, and Owen Roberts provided a single and RBI ground out as Portageville advanced to face South Callaway in the state semifinals on Wednesday.

Rawson allowed seven runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings. He received some timely help from the defense.

Catcher Julian Thebeau caught two runners stealing early, and Merrill fielded a ground ball at shortstop to begin a double play in the Portageville third.

Benthal was just cruising along, retiring 13 of his first 14 batters faced, until Rawson walked and Ty Harlow broke the shutout bid with an RBI double to right-center in the fourth.

Trey Wright made it 7-2 with a sacrifice fly. Jaxon Campbell singled, stole a base and scored a run while Ryan Hull had a hit for West County.