STE. GENEVIEVE – Both head coaches in the Class 4, District 2 championship baseball game were faced with crucial decisions involving their respective pitching staffs.

Potosi first-year coach Joe Portell elected to stick with senior right-hander Ty Mills after a brief one-run lead slipped away against a dangerous Central lineup in the fourth inning.

Mills battled until drawing within one out of a complete, and the Trojans rewarded him by mounting their own offensive outburst to snap a five-year district title drought on Tuesday.

Potosi produced 13 hits overall, including a 4-for-5 effort from third baseman Jay Pashia, and stunned the third-ranked Rebels 10-8 at neutral Yanks Field.

Malachi Sansegraw finished 3-for-4, and Potosi (11-11) scored six times in the top of the sixth inning to defeat the two-time defending district and current reigning MAAA champions.

RBI singles by Kendall Horton and Lucas Whitehead extended the game for Central (19-4), and forced Mills off the mound due to pitch count restrictions with the potential tying runs aboard.

But Isaac Jones closed his second consecutive game for the save as freshman shortstop Lane Revelle fielded a ground ball with the bases loaded and stepped on second to trigger the celebration.

Mills allowed eight runs, six earned, on 11 hits and struck out three batters over 6 2/3 innings, as the Trojans advanced to face either Notre Dame or Kennett in the state sectional round on Tuesday.

Central endured a bitter conclusion to an otherwise superb campaign, and may have been favored to reach the final week of the postseason if not for an untimely and significant injury.

All-state junior Casen Murphy was able to bat at high capacity through pain in his knee, but the Division I prospect was not tapped to pitch as head coach Ronnie Calvird justifiably exercised caution.

The Rebels were hoping to plow through two district games with a combination of four hurlers if necessary. Horton delivered an impressive complete-game shutout on Monday while making a rare start.

Whitehead rolled through his first two innings of the final, but Potosi made a noticeable adjustment by attacking fastballs earlier in counts once the lineup flipped in the third inning.

Sammy Callaway put the Rebels ahead with an RBI single in the first after Murphy singled leadoff man Ty Schweiss to third base against Mills.

The margin reached 3-0 in the second. Kale Dreier and Jobe Bryant singled and scored with two outs as a shallow fly ball was dropped on the run by left fielder Gavin Portell.

The heavier contact began for Potosi when catcher Macklin Davis sent a smash off the leg of Whitehead, who calmly recovered to throw him out after locating the loose ball.

Pashia connected for an RBI double after Revelle drew a two-out walk, and Callaway skipped a throw across the diamond as the Trojans pulled to within 3-2 in the third. Horton saved at least two more runs moments later by racing back to reel in a deep drive to the warning track in center.

Two walks cost Whitehead the lead in the fourth, as Revelle drove a go-ahead two-run double into left-center field. But the resulting 4-3 lead for Potosi was only temporary.

Dreier and Bryant against set the table with hits, and Schweiss executed a second bunt single during the frame to load the bases with no outs.

Mills faced further trouble when a walk to Jaxon Jones forced in a run, and Murphy ripped a two-run single that regained a 6-4 advantage for Central.

Despite the quick response, the Rebels missed a premium chance for a much bigger inning. Jones tried to score from second on a sacrifice bunt, but first baseman Blake Coleman threw in time to retire him.

Dreier relieved Whitehead in the fifth, and got around two base runners. But two more Central errors in the sixth enhanced the decisive rally for Potosi.

Portell started off with a single, and RBI hits from Pashia and Coleman squared the contest at 6-6. A walk to Sansegraw resulted in a bases-loaded pitching change as Barrett Henson was called upon.

Colton Politte greeted Henson with a go-ahead single, and next batter Isaac Jones walloped a two-run double. A bounced throw from Schweiss was missed at the plate, and Politte dived across for a 10-6 lead.

Mills navigated the bottom of the six unscathed after picking off Jones, who broke away from second base too soon with Murphy standing at the plate.

Henson avoided any damage in the Potosi seventh despite allowing three runners to reach, as Schweiss made a tremendous play from deep in the shortstop hole.