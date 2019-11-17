Pursley making play for Drury baseball

Arcadia Valley High School senior Stephen Pursley signed a National Letter of Intent on Friday to play baseball and continue his education at Drury University, an NCAA Division II program located in Springfield, Mo., where he plans to study exercise physiology. Splitting his time on the diamond at catcher, pitcher and infielder, Pursley earned Second Team all-conference honors last spring while helping the Tigers capture their first MAAA Small-School division championship since 2006. He is also a starting guard for the AV basketball team, and became an all-state cross country medalist by placing 25th in Class 2 as a sophomore. Also pictured seated are his sister Lily Pursley and parents Dana and Steve Pursley. Standing, from left, are Missouri Outlaws club coach Mark Baker, Arcadia Valley head baseball coach John Inman, summer coach Jimmy Manion and AV assistant coach Steve Thomas.
