IMPERIAL, Mo. – Amid the audible chirping between members of the North County and Festus baseball teams, the pitching excellence of Tigers lefty Ian Brown had the most silencing effect.

Brown compiled 10 strikeouts and allowed just two hits over six shutout innings on Saturday evening, sending Festus into a Class 5, District 1 title confrontation with bracket host Windsor.

The second-seeded Tigers turned four North County defensive errors plus another favorable break into seven unearned runs, and rolled to a 7-0 semifinal victory.

Unlike the dramatic first-round win over Cape Central three nights earlier, the Raiders never enabled reliever Jobe Smith or starter Tyler Pipkin to pitch with a lead after fanning 12 times overall.

Consecutive two-out miscues on ground balls prevented Smith from navigating the bottom of the sixth inning unscathed, and Festus (23-8) padded its 3-0 advantage with four runs.

The clinching dagger came when Jeremiah Cunningham hit a shallow pop fly that was unseen in the twilight and dropped behind shortstop Tim Ekstam, Jr. in left field for an official two-run double.

Nate Moore induced a ground ball from Kooper Kekec to close the contest after Ekstam reached on an error and Grant Mullins walked in the seventh.

Kekec singled in the third inning, then walked ahead of a Smith single as North County (10-9) wasted a chance to rally with two runners aboard and no outs in the top of the sixth.

The last seven positions in the Raiders’ batting order were a combined 0-for-19, although senior third baseman Trenton Crepps had two solid drives erased on catches by the Festus corner outfielders.

Pipkin limited the Tigers without a hit until a fourth inning that he would not outlast. Hayden Bates reached on the first of two errors in the frame while leading off.

Tyler Bizzle followed with an infield hit, and Mason Schirmer punched a ground ball through the right side to open the scoring.

Jackson Gross singled to coax a pitching change, but a three-hopper was booted to bring in a third run. A diving stop by first baseman Bryan Brewster temporarily plugged the defensive leak.

Brown hit Ekstam to begin the fifth, but quickly worked around that mistake by catching the next two batters looking at third strikes.

Bates contributed an RBI single after Brayden Montgomery started the Festus sixth with an infield hit.

North County won twice and lost twice by shutout during its limited 19-game season, highlighted by a recent second-place showing in the MAAA tournament and victory over top-ranked Valle Catholic.