Rebels conquer Knights 2-0 in exhibition finale

FARMINGTON – The energy expended by Cade Scherffius with each fastball he threw in the seventh inning was clearly audible on Thursday.
The right-hander made his last varsity start memorable – albeit somewhat later than expected – as the Central baseball team favorably closed a two-week stretch that replaced its lost spring season.
The Rebels edged Farmington 2-0 in a brisk exhibition game at Wilson-Rozier Park that seemed just as competitive and intense as past rivalry clashes before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.
Scherffius, who has signed to play alongside twin brother Braydon at Mineral Area, unleashed a biting curve to secure his eighth strikeout and punctuate a complete game 2-hitter.
First baseman Slade Schweiss paced the Rebels offensively by going 2-for-3, and drove in both runs with a bases-loaded, two-out single in the sixth inning.
A warm pitcher’s duel immediately began to unfold between Scherffius and Jackson Collier, who made his first start for Farmington as a senior transfer.
Collier allowed seven hits and struck out three through six frames, but displayed solid control by issuing no walks. Both runs charged against him were unearned.
Shortstop Grant Higginbotham fielded a key double play between a leadoff single by Gage Manion and long double to left-center by Braydon Scherffius. Collier retired eight of the next nine faced.
Another Central threat materialized when a hit-and-run single by Schweiss sent Cade Scherffius to third base in the fourth, but Dylan Corcoran lined sharply to charging center fielder Kael Krause.
Scherffius faced his first extensive threat in the bottom of the fifth. His hope for a no-hitter ended when an infield flare by Ayden Morgan took a strange second bounce high over the shortstop.
Brendan Jenkins robbed Tyler Hampton of extra bases with a diving catch toward the left-field line two batters later, and Scherffius escaped with a strikeout after Max McKinney singled with two outs.
Collier erased a leadoff single by Jett Bridges by picking him off with the contest still scoreless, but four consecutive Rebels managed to reach safely with two outs in the sixth.
A dropped throw at first base and bobbled ground ball toward shortstop combined with a Cade Scherffius single to load the bases, and Schweiss ripped the decisive line drive into right-center.
Scherffius retired Morgan on a fly ball to left field after missing low on consecutive two-out walks in the home half, then cruised through the seventh by fanning two.
Drew Hamski landed a fifth-inning double in the left-center alley, and Michael Vance singled for Central before he was caught stealing by McKinney in the top of the seventh.
Krause faced the minimum for the Knights during his inning of relief.
Farmington players will reconvene next week for an intriguing two-game series against North County, traveling to Bonne Terre on Tuesday before hosting on Thursday.
