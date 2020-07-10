Rebels conquer Knights 2-0 in exhibition finale

Shortstop Grant Higginbotham fielded a key double play between a leadoff single by Gage Manion and long double to left-center by Braydon Scherffius. Collier retired eight of the next nine faced.

Another Central threat materialized when a hit-and-run single by Schweiss sent Cade Scherffius to third base in the fourth, but Dylan Corcoran lined sharply to charging center fielder Kael Krause.

Scherffius faced his first extensive threat in the bottom of the fifth. His hope for a no-hitter ended when an infield flare by Ayden Morgan took a strange second bounce high over the shortstop.

Brendan Jenkins robbed Tyler Hampton of extra bases with a diving catch toward the left-field line two batters later, and Scherffius escaped with a strikeout after Max McKinney singled with two outs.

Collier erased a leadoff single by Jett Bridges by picking him off with the contest still scoreless, but four consecutive Rebels managed to reach safely with two outs in the sixth.

A dropped throw at first base and bobbled ground ball toward shortstop combined with a Cade Scherffius single to load the bases, and Schweiss ripped the decisive line drive into right-center.