PARK HILLS – The battle for first place in the MAAA Large-School baseball standings turned lopsided in a hurry with a vast disparity in execution levels.

North County simply could not afford the damage caused by seven defensive errors, especially with its offense facing the premier pitcher in the area.

Junior left-hander Casen Murphy carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and hammered a solo home run during his first plate appearance as Central routed the Raiders 10-0 on Tuesday.

Jobe Bryant notched a couple of RBI singles, including the game-ending swing through the middle, and Barrett Henson finished 2-for-3 to bolster the Rebels.

The momentum hinged on two much different rallies in the second inning. Central (11-1, 3-0) generated five runs for a 6-0 lead after North County (3-5, 2-1) came up empty with the bases loaded.

Henson sparked the Rebels with an innocent leadoff bunt, and was safe as a rushed throw deflected into foul territory. The Raiders then handed away three more base runners on errors in the frame.

Sammy Callaway stepped up with the bases loaded against Raiders senior Jobe Smith, and cleared them with a long three-run double to left-field fence.

His opportunity arrived following an intentional walk to Murphy, who received three free passes after launching a 3-1 delivery over the right-field fence in the first inning.

Singles by Matt Manion, Lucas Whitehead, Bryant and Jaxon Jones increased the Central lead to 8-0 in the third. Smith was charged with five unearned runs while allowing nine hits in the loss.

The Raiders had threatened in the top of the second after Zane Huff and Zak Meador walked, but Grant Mullins could not square up a full-count heater as the margin stayed at 1-0.

Murphy worked quickly and began to cruise from there to 13 strikeouts over six innings. He settled for a one-hitter after Smith doubled off the fence in left.

Smith moved to third on a wild pitch, but Murphy fanned the next three batters in succession to protect the shutout and eventual victory.

The outcome continued a trend of dominant pitching by the Rebels during their seven-game win streak. Five of their last six opponents have gone scoreless.

The lineup also appears more dangerous with the speed of Bryant at the bottom. He was on base three times and capped the game by ripping the first pitch he saw from reliever Michael Huff after Kale Dreier eluded a tag at third base with two outs.

Kendall Horton singled before two more errors extended the inning, even after a runner was thrown out attempting to advance at third.

Despite its defensive woes, North County managed to turn two double plays. The first came when Tyler Pipkin snared a line drive at first base, and Kooper Kekec fielded a ground ball past the mound to start the second.

Zane Huff walked twice for the Raiders.