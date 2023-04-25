PARK HILLS – Ty Schweiss brilliantly anticipated a potential calamity, Barrett Henson sustained a bloody lip for his hustle, and the Central baseball team cut down two Poplar Bluff runners at the plate.

Throw in a clutch strikeout by reliever Kendall Horton during a pivotal final showdown, and the Class 4 state-ranked Rebels managed to escape with their ninth consecutive victory on Monday.

Casen Murphy finished 2-for-3 with a double despite limited mobility, and freshman Kale Dreier pitched five scoreless innings with a major assist from his defense to edge Poplar Bluff 2-1.

Central (13-1) drew within one out of posting its eighth shutout this season after defensive replacement Jonathan Boyer made a solid catch in foul territory behind first base. But a throwing error by charging third baseman Sammy Callaway on a slow roller extended the action.

Myles Johnson scored on the play, and Poplar Bluff suddenly had the potential tying and go-ahead runners in scoring position with No. 3 batter Kayson King due up.

With first base open, the Rebels decided to challenge King, who was previously 3-for-3 with a double. Horton zipped the first two fastballs past him, including a caught foul tip, then got the game-ending strikeout for the save.

Poplar Bluff (8-11) stranded eight runners overall, and had others erased when Central either delivered a defensive gem or immediately cleaned up a mistake.

Schweiss ranged deep into the hole to snare a line drive in the third inning, and Callaway jumped to reel in another liner at third base once the top of his glove slowed it down in the sixth.

The Callaway catch came after Henson yielded a single to King and plunked ensuing batter Noah Spain to create danger after relieving Dreier.

With two outs, a pitch squirted past catcher Jaxon Jones, who immediately scrambled after the ball as King broke toward home. Henson received the flip while covering, tagged King and held on while being clipped in the mouth by the bill of his batting helmet.

Central also suffered multiple missed opportunities, wasting a one-out double by Lucas Whitehead in the fifth and leadoff double in the sixth by a limping Murphy, who was limited to a hitting capacity only.

Poplar Bluff turned a double play in the first inning, and right fielder Bennett Lacy robbed Whitehead with a sliding catch in the third.

The Rebels broke through with two runs against Mules starter David Durbin in the fourth. Schweiss was hit by a pitch ahead of singles by Jones and Murphy for a 1-0 advantage.

Horton added a two-out single, and pinch-runner Braden Patterson crossed the plate when a single through the middle by Henson took a tricky hop under the reach of the second baseman.

Dreier struck out one and allowed just two hits over five innings. The right-hander worked around back-to-back walks leading off the second inning after Horton tracked down a drive in the right-center alley.

Callaway made a backhand stop and strong throw to get the opening batter in the fourth before two more walks and a snug strike zone helped the Mules mount a dangerous threat in the fifth.

Pinch-runner Billy Hirtz advanced when Jones blocked a pitch off the dirt, and immediately popped to his feet to scamper home as Jones skipped an errant throw past third.

Schweiss showed the presence of mind to sprint over and back Callaway up, however, and fired on target to Jones in plenty of time to retire Hirtz.

Durbin pitched 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts, and allowed two runs on five hits plus two walks.

Dylan Bratcher singled and reached base twice as the Mules were held to four total hits.

Central looked to capture the outright MAAA Large-School title on Tuesday against Farmington.