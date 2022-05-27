Rebels, Dragons gather six MAAA baseball picks

The recently finalized MAAA baseball season produced one district champion. Five of the 12 member programs finished with winning records.

Central secured its first state playoff appearance in eight years, and drew within three outs of swatting away reigning state champion Kennett earlier this week.

The experienced Rebels embarked upon a remarkable 19-game win streak spanning the entire month of April to their May 24 finale, collecting MAAA regular-season and tournament titles along the way.

The Large-School division champions finished 20-4 overall, bolstered by lockdown lefty pitchers Casen Murphy and Nathan Hamski, and were rewarded with six all-conference selections.

Coaches throughout the league spread accolades among 44 players in all. Ste. Genevieve matched Central with six picks despite a less flashy 14-10 record.

West County ended a 17-year title drought in the Small-School division, and needed one more out to earn a district crown when pitch count regulations removed star hurler J.D. Whitter from the mound.

The Bulldogs highlighted their 18-5 regular season with a 6-0 victory over longtime power Valle Catholic. Both clubs are represented five times on the all-conference list.

Murphy and Hamski are joined by three Central infielders – shortstop Ty Schweiss, second baseman Michael Vance and first baseman Slade Schweiss – along with right fielder Brendon Jenkins.

Ste. Genevieve is represented by top three hurlers Zach Boyer, Aiden Boyer and Quentin Wittkopf, plus catcher Alex Fleeman and outfielders Mason Nix and Wyatt Springkamper.

The other four teams in the Large-School division comprise 11 selections. Farmington went 4-1 in league play for second place, but combined with rival North County to generate just 12 wins overall.

Catcher Ryan Cooper, pitcher Justin Mattingly and center fielder Jeremiah Cunningham made the cut for the Knights, who dropped 10 of their last 11 contests.

The season took an opposite trajectory for Potosi, which emerged from a nine-game slide to win six of its final eight, and upset Valle Catholic to face Central in the district final.

Although the Trojans went 0-5 within the division, pitcher Hunter Kincaid and shortstop Blayne Nixon were positive standouts.

Fredericktown landed three honorees with ace Ryan Souden, fellow pitcher Garrett Marler and speedy hitter Zander Stephens, while outfielder Jobe Smith, third baseman Kooper Kekec and shortstop Trenton Crepps made all-conference from North County.

Whitter threw four shutouts this spring, and retired 20 consecutive Grandview batters in a near perfect game for West County, which featured several young contributors in crucial roles.

Freshman catcher Julian Thebeau and shortstop Nolan Rawson topped the lineup, and were recognized along with junior third baseman Caden Merrill and senior second baseman Mason Simily.

The top three bats for Valle Catholic could rival any opponent on its always challenging schedule with shortstop Chase Fallert, catcher Josh Bieser and center fielder Aiden Heberlie each earning repeat awards.

Collin Vaeth, who split time between the mound and third base and suffered an apparent knee injury in the season finale, was also chosen with teammate Grant Fallert.

Arcadia Valley selections Keagan Lawlor, Jackson Dement and Colin Whited were each impactful as pitchers and hitters. Bismarck and Kingston equaled the Tigers with three all-MAAA players.

The Indians, who were 11-10-1 overall, feature top pitchers Garrett Mork and Gavin Butery with third baseman Hunter Dugal. Kingston was led by Wyatt Jessen, Cody Yates and Ayden Piel, who each threw valuable innings.

Versatile threats Carson Loughary and Colby Maxwell of Valley complete the Small-School team.

2022 MAAA Baseball All-Conference

Large-School Division:

Aiden Boyer – Ste. Genevieve

Zach Boyer – Ste. Genevieve

Ryan Cooper – Farmington

Trenton Crepps – North County

Jeremiah Cunningham – Farmington

Alex Fleeman – Ste. Genevieve

Nathan Hamski – Central

Brendon Jenkins – Central

Kooper Kekec – North County

Hunter Kincaid – Potosi

Garrett Marler – Fredericktown

Justin Mattingly – Farmington

Casen Murphy – Central

Mason Nix – Ste. Genevieve

Blayne Nixon – Potosi

Slade Schweiss – Central

Ty Schweiss - Central

Jobe Smith – North County

Ryan Souden – Fredericktown

Wyatt Springkamper – Ste. Genevieve

Zander Stephens – Fredericktown

Michael Vance – Central

Quentin Wittkopf – Ste. Genevieve

Small-School Division:

Josh Bieser – Valle Catholic

Gavin Butery – Bismarck

Jackson Dement – Arcadia Valley

Hunter Dugal – Bismarck

Chase Fallert – Valle Catholic

Grant Fallert – Valle Catholic

Aiden Heberlie – Valle Catholic

Wyatt Jessen – Kingston

Keagan Lawlor – Arcadia Valley

Carson Loughary – Valley

Colby Maxwell – Valley

Caden Merrill – West County

Garrett Mork – Bismarck

Ayden Piel – Kingston

Nolan Rawson – West County

Mason Simily – West County

Julian Thebeau – West County

Collin Vaeth – Valle Catholic

Colin Whited – Arcadia Valley

J.D. Whitter – West County

Cody Yates – Kingston

