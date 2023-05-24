LEADWOOD – Although Trey Wright and Caden Merrill graduated two weekends ago, they are delighted to still have unfinished business with the West County baseball team.

The Bulldogs broke through for three runs in the eighth inning against Valley Park, and emerged with a 3-0 victory in the Class 3 state sectional round on Tuesday evening.

Wright snapped a scoreless tie with a go-ahead, two-run single, and Merrill produced another superb pitching performance with remarkable efficiency.

Despite stranding 13 runners on base, West County (20-4) survived another intense encounter and will travel to Portageville (33-2) for quarterfinal action at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Valley Park (20-5) threatened a potential walk-off celebration after starting pitcher Isaiah Rose grounded a leadoff single against Merrill to start the bottom of the seventh.

But the Bulldogs right-hander delivered one of his eight strikeouts to leave Rose at third base, and lasted all eight frames for a shutout on 92 pitches. Merrill scattered six hits and issued no walks.

Gavin Hubbard relieved after Rose worked six scoreless innings with five strikeouts, and worked around singles by Merrill and Julian Thebeau when Jaxon Campbell was caught looking in the top of the seventh.

West County soon capitalized after sophomores Nolan Rawson and Ty Harlow coaxed leadoff walks from Hubbard. A wild pitch advanced both runners into scoring position.

Wright had previously struck out twice against Rose, and was down in the count 0-2 against Hubbard before pulling his pivotal two-RBI single through the right side of the infield. He scored the next run as Merrill guided an RBI single to left with two outs.

Catcher Julian Thebeau matched Merrill by going 2-for-4 offensively, and helped his pitcher by cutting down stealing star Will Geary in the fifth.

Rawson singled in the second while reaching base three times overall, and Ryan Hull collected a two-out single in the sixth for the Bulldogs.

West County was handed four walks and three hits batsmen by Rose, who fanned Wright after loading the bases on free passes in the fourth.

Whether allowing a hit or obtaining an out, Merrill was ultimately rewarded for consistency throwing strikes. His first true adversity of the game arrived in the third inning.

Peyton Walker and Geary notched a pair of one-out singles, and advanced to second and third. But first baseman Carter Reed snared a line drive to keep the score at 0-0.

Geary and Walker posted two hits each for Valley Park, which had scored at least seven runs in each of their 18 regular-season wins.

The Bulldogs committed just one error behind Merrill, who struck out No. 2 batter Clark Menley four straight times.