Redmond blasts two HR, Knights beat South Iron

FARMINGTON – Despite having built a four-run advantage on Friday afternoon, the Farmington baseball team had yet to generate a solid hit against South Iron star pitcher Brock Wakefield.
Clayton Redmond finally squared up in the bottom of the fourth inning with a three-run blast to straight-away center field at Wilson-Rozier Park, and was on his way to a memorable performance.
Redmond added a towering solo shot to deep left against reliever Harley Lewis for his second home run, and pitched six superb innings as the Knights rolled to an 11-2 victory.
Farmington (6-2) had just five hits in the contest, but capitalized on five South Iron errors and took extra bases whenever possible.
Jacob Jarvis ripped an RBI single in the seventh while Max McKinney and Kael Krause had infield hits for the Knights, who also received seven walks.
Redmond notched seven strikeouts and allowed two runs on six hits while walking one. Ayden Morgan worked around a misplay in left field during a scoreless seventh.
South Iron (7-2) jumped in front 1-0 as Drenin Dinkins singled through the left side and Joel Poston punched a two-out RBI hit up the middle.
Wakefield would not surrender a hit until the fourth, but could not navigate two walks and two crucial errors during the home half off the first.
No. 6 batter Ryan Cooper took a borderline 1-2 pitch just outside, then lifted a high pop fly into shallow right field with the bases loaded.
Second baseman Luke Lunyou drifted back, but the ball tailed just enough to avoid his reach, enabling Jeremiah Cunningham, courtesy runner Brock Hoffman and Max McKinney to all race home.
Redmond protected the 3-1 advantage over the next three frames, helped by a reaching grab by Jarvis in right field that likely robbed Dinkins of at least an RBI triple.
Wakefield, a future dual-sport Division I athlete, quickly struck out his first two batters in the bottom of the fourth, but did not finish the inning.
Clayton Komar drew a walk and stole second base to commence a string of six consecutive Farmington batters to reach base safely.
Cunningham was safe on an ensuing bounced throw from the shortstop, then scampered to the plate on another miscue before Jarvis went from home to second a wild fourth ball.
Redmond followed a launch that made the lead 8-1 and chased Wakefield, who allowed no earned runs and just three hits while striking out six.
A base-running gaffe in the sixth still worked out favorably for the Knights, as Jarvis stayed in a rundown long enough between first and second for Alex Crawford to score from third without a throw.
Redmond then belted a no doubter that soared among the treetops and extended a 10-2 margin. His pitching effort was punctuated by back-to-back strikeouts.
Knights second baseman Tyler Thebeau made a nice stop and strong throw against his momentum in the third to retire a hustling Wakefield, who retaliated with a single in the fifth.
Wakefield stole second base and never hesitated to score from there after aggressively rounding third on an RBI ground out by Dinkins.
Lunyou, among several South Iron players who recently captured a Class 1 state basketball title, was stranded following a leadoff double in the third.
Cody Hughes and Lewis also singled for the Panthers.
Farmington posted its sixth consecutive win, and has tallied at least seven runs in each of those games.