Redmond blasts two HR, Knights beat South Iron

Wakefield would not surrender a hit until the fourth, but could not navigate two walks and two crucial errors during the home half off the first.

No. 6 batter Ryan Cooper took a borderline 1-2 pitch just outside, then lifted a high pop fly into shallow right field with the bases loaded.

Second baseman Luke Lunyou drifted back, but the ball tailed just enough to avoid his reach, enabling Jeremiah Cunningham, courtesy runner Brock Hoffman and Max McKinney to all race home.

Redmond protected the 3-1 advantage over the next three frames, helped by a reaching grab by Jarvis in right field that likely robbed Dinkins of at least an RBI triple.

Wakefield, a future dual-sport Division I athlete, quickly struck out his first two batters in the bottom of the fourth, but did not finish the inning.

Clayton Komar drew a walk and stole second base to commence a string of six consecutive Farmington batters to reach base safely.

Cunningham was safe on an ensuing bounced throw from the shortstop, then scampered to the plate on another miscue before Jarvis went from home to second a wild fourth ball.