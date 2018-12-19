Try 1 month for 99¢
Roney Takes Baseball Skills To MBU
Matt King, Daily Journal

West County High School senior Hayden Roney recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education at NAIA program Missouri Baptist University, where he plans to pursue a degree in Business. Roney was selected Second Team all-conference last season while helping the Bulldogs secure their second consecutive district title. He provided a pitching boost as West County secured a program best third-place finish in the 2017 MSHSAA Class 3 state playoffs, and is currently a starting forward on the WCHS basketball team. Seated (left to right) are his father Bill Roney, mother Angie Roney and brother Hunter Roney. Standing (left to right) are Missouri Baptist head coach Eddie Uschold, West County assistant coach Bobby Simily, Missouri Baptist assistant coach Michael Syrett and West County head coach John Simily.

