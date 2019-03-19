PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Clark Penuel carried a shutout into the sixth inning, and pitched a complete game as Fredericktown debuted with a 7-1 road victory over St. Vincent on Monday.
Dylan Stafford and Logan Winkleman each produced a two-RBI double, and freshman Michael Crabtree singled twice for the Blackcats (1-0).
Fredericktown scored twice in the first and fourth innings to build a 4-0 lead. Three tallies in the seventh put the game out of reach.
Russell Matthews supplied an RBI single while Colton Rehkop and Penuel further bolstered the attack with hits. Penuel allowed just five hits while striking out three.
Arcadia Valley 16, Lesterville 1
IRONTON – Luke Savage continued his scorching tear to begin the baseball season, going 3-for-4 with a double and five RBI plus three runs scored.
Arcadia Valley followed a four-run first inning by plating six in the second, and produced 14 total hits to roll past visiting Lesterville 16-1 in four frames.
Corbin Rea went 2-for-2 with three RBI, and Elliott Womble threw 58 pitches in an abbreviated complete game with three strikeouts and five hits allowed for the Tigers.
Taylon Jones scored three times and Stephen Pursley notched two RBI as both players were 2-for-3. Kyle Helms drilled a two-run single, and Jackson Lamb scored twice following a single and walk.
Arcadia Valley (3-0) picked up RBI singles from Jacob Gibbs and Drew Tedford, and Carter Brogan was 1-for-1.
SOFTBALL
Potosi 9, Ste. Genevieve 2
STE. GENEVIEVE – Emma Eaton launched a go-ahead, two-run homer to right field, and notched three RBI overall to help the Potosi softball team defeat Ste. Genevieve 9-2.
Kennedy Coleman doubled, singled and scored two runs, and Hannah Jarvis finished 2-for-2 with two RBI as the Lady Trojans produced eight unanswered tallies on the road.
Freshman pitcher Sami Huck threw four innings, allowing five hits and two walks. Her lone obstacle was a two-run blast by Brittany Kreitler in the second inning.
Eaton went deep following a walk in the fourth, and Potosi (4-0) extended its 3-2 advantage later in the frame as Coleman singled home two more.
Sydney Litton scattered two hits and recorded five strikeouts over three scoreless innings for Potosi. Jaci Short, Catie Mosier, Kylee Price, Litton and Huck contributed singles to the winning side.
Izzy Basler and Sydney Oehlert were each 2-for-3, and Kreitler added her second hit of the contest with a single for Ste. Genevieve (1-2).
Dragons starter Alyssa Huber surrendered six runs on nine hits and five walks before Autumn Basler relieved in the circle.
TENNIS
Potosi 5, Crystal City 4
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Brenden Brown survived an extended tiebreak at No. 6 singles, and the Potosi boys tennis team opened the season by edging Crystal City 5-4.
Brady Woods, Chase Glore and Seth Mosier also prevailed individually for the Trojans (1-0).
Glore and Brown paired for an 8-5 doubles result after Crystal City claimed the first two matches.
Singles Results:
1. Nate Denby (CC) def. Gabe Adams, 8-6
2. Carson Short (CC) def. Roland Knight, 8-1
3. Brady Woods (P) def. Kody Hoang, 8-4
4. Chase Glore (P) def. Jillian Schubert, 8-2
5. Seth Mosier (P) def. Kylee Waters, 8-3
6. Brenden Brown (P) def. Haylee Evans, 9-8 (9-7)
Doubles Results:
1. Denby/Short (CC) def. Adams/Knight, 8-4
2. Hoang/Schubert (CC) def. Woods/Mosier, 9-7
3. Glore/Brown (P) def. Waters/Evans, 8-5
