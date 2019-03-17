STE. GENEVIEVE – Logan Gegg retired 11 consecutive batters, and twirled an efficient two-hitter as superb pitching carried Ste. Genevieve to the Ameritime Opening Day Tournament title.
Grant Staffen finished 2-for-3 and Brady Boyer provided a single and double on Saturday to lift the Dragons past Jackson 5-0 in the Gold Pool at Yanks Field.
Gegg punctuated his stellar shutout by notching his fourth strikeout after allowing a leadoff walk and grazing another batter with an inside delivery in the seventh inning.
Ste. Genevieve got six shutout innings from Derek Morganthaler on Friday in a 6-0 triumph over North County, and Chad Donze was solid against Farmington in an 8-6 win earlier Saturday.
Jackson saddled starter Drew Richardson with three unearned runs, including a pair that followed a dropped throw to first base in the fourth inning.
Staffen, who also lashed a leadoff single in the sixth, broke from third base and scored on a delayed double steal with Sam Stolzer for a 3-0 lead.
Stolzer reached on a strikeout pitch to the backstop in the top of the third, and crossed the dish on Peyton Powell’s sacrifice fly after Richardson bobbled a bunt.
Morganthaler and Boyer sparked an insurance rally with doubles in the fifth, and Keaton Boyer increased a 4-0 margin with an RBI single that chased Richardson.
Gegg also singled and scored for the Dragons, who began the weekend with a 15-1 rout of Perryville.
Jackson topped Farmington 4-1 earlier in pool play.
Valle Catholic downed North County 7-3 and tied the St. Louis Patriots 5-5 based on time limit to claim the Silver Pool.
Central finished the tournament winless after falling to Perryville 10-6 and De Soto 9-6 on Saturday.
Arcadia Valley 10, South Iron 1
IRONTON – Luke Savage finished 2-for-3 with three RBI, and Kyle Helms added two singles as Arcadia Valley opened its baseball season with a 10-1 triumph over South Iron.
Carter Brogan recorded nine strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings while allowing one unearned runs on four hits. Taylon Jones scattered three hits over the last 2 1/3, and fanned four.
Arcadia Valley built a 5-0 lead after scoring three times in the third. Corbin Rea reached base on four straight occasions with a double, three walks and three stolen bases.
Stephen Pursley legged out an RBI triple, and Jackson Lamb provided an RBI single for the Tigers. Eli Vandergriff scored three runs and notched a double.
Arcadia Valley 19, Crystal City 4
IRONTON – Carter Brogan scored three runs, drove in three more and went 3-for-4 overall as Arcadia Valley routed Crystal City in a second contest on Saturday.
Luke Savage generated a team-high five RBI while going 2-for-3, and Eli Vandergriff totaled three RBI and three runs scored on two doubles and two walks for the Tigers (2-0).
Arcadia Valley pushed across six runs in each of the first two innings, and halted the action early with seven more in the third. Stephen Pursley struck out five and walked four in the win.
Kyle Helms had a double with two walks in three plate appearances, and Taylon Jones produced a double with two walks.
Pursley helped his own cause with a two-run single. Drew Tedford singled and scored twice while collecting three RBI.
SOFTBALL
Ste. Genevieve 11, Murphysboro 10
STE. GENEVIEVE – Brittney Kreitler connected for a game-winning, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Ste. Genevieve softball edged Murphysboro (Ill.) 11-10.
The opening game of a doubleheader saw the Dragons unleash a six-run outburst in the first inning with the help of three defensive errors. They carried a 9-6 advantage through the sixth.
Murphysboro rallied for the lead with four tallies in the top half of the seventh, but Ste. Genevieve was able to answer in walk-off fashion.
Julia Koetting, Izzy Basler and Katie Beck provided multiple hits, and Alyssa Huber pitched a complete game for the win.
Murphysboro outhit Ste. Genevieve 12-5, capitalized on four errors, and earned a Saturday split by taking game two 11-1 in five innings.
Kreitler worked two innings in defeat, and Autumn Basler pitched the next two in relief. The Dragons (1-1) scratched across its lone run in the top of the second.
Morgan Schwent, Lexi Bova, Huber, Basler and Kreitler registered the Ste. Genevieve hits. A showdown with conference and district rival Potosi awaits on Monday.
