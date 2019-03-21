POTOSI – Landon Bone and Noah Jacobsen each tripled among three hits, and Ethan Dicus homered to propel the Potosi baseball team past Festus 17-7 on Thursday.
The Trojans invoked the 10-run rule by scoring seven unanswered after the visiting Tigers picked up seven during a long top of the fifth inning to reduce a 10-0 separation.
Ryker Walton pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowed three runs on three hits and struck out three for the win. He worked with a big lead after Potosi (1-2) scored seven times in the third inning to make it 9-0.
Bone tripled during that surge while Wade Mercille, Cory Emily and Jacobsen singled. The Trojans opened the scoring on Jacobsen’s RBI triple in the first.
Ethan Dicus highlighted a five-run bottom of the fifth with a home run as Potosi restored a 15-7 edge. Austin Harris and Mercille each had two hits in the victory.
Connor Wilkinson was 2-for-3 with two RBI on the day for Festus (0-5). Charlie Pratt and Collin Reando also drove in runs during a comeback bid.
Ryan Reando surrendered seven runs on five hits, and fanned two batters over two innings in defeat.
TENNIS
Notre Dame 8, Potosi 1
POTOSI – Notre Dame swept the doubles competition at all three rankings, and handed Potosi its first team defeat of the boys tennis season by an 8-1 margin on Thursday.
Isaac Hopkins and Andrew West topped respective opponents Gabe Adams and Roland Knight after grabbing an 8-4 doubles decision involving the same four players.
Brady Woods defeated Rajan Mavasin 8-6 at No. 3 singles for the lone Potosi (2-1) triumph.
The Trojans host a match on Monday against Crystal City.
Singles Results:
1. Isaac Hopkins (ND) def. Gabe Adams, 8-4
2. Andrew West (ND) def. Roland Knight, 8-2
3. Brady Woods (P) def. Rajan Mavasin, 8-6
4. Henry Traxel (ND) def. Chase Glore, 8-4
5. Arjun Sagan (ND) def. Seth Mosier, 8-4
6. Alexander Albunxech-Robinson (ND) def. Brenden Bown, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Hopkins/West (ND) def. Adams/Knight, 8-4
2. Mavasin/Sahai (ND) def. Woods/Mosier, 8-4
3. Traxel/Albunxech-Robinson (ND) def. Glore/Brown, 8-2
Ste. Genevieve 29, Bismarck 1
STE. GENEVIEVE – Emily Grass finished 3-for-4 with five RBI and three runs scored as a dozen Ste. Genevieve softball players combined for 19 hits on Thursday against Bismarck.
Sydney Oehlert and Alyssa Huber cracked home runs, and winning pitcher Autumn Basler notched three strikeouts while scattering four hits over three innings to prevail 29-1.
Julia Koetting went 2-for-2 with a double, and Oehlert totaled four RBI while equaling Haley Irwin at 2-for-3 with three runs scored for the Dragons (4-2).
Morgan Schwent scored four times and added two hits along with Basler. Bailey Deck, Abbie Heller and Brittney Kreitler each contributed to a total of seven doubles.
Katie Beck and Skyler Forrester provided a single with two runs scored.
Kylie Hubbs doubled and Jade McEntire collected an RBI single for Bismarck (1-4). Arisa Goodman and Breanna Goodman also had hits.
