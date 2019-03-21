PARK HILLS – Cade Scherffius spent part of last Friday night in an emergency room after an awkward landing on first base created a scare in the Central baseball season opener.
The injury turned out to be a rolled ankle, rather than a far worse alternative, and the junior pitcher maintained his regular spot in the rotation.
Scherffius returned to the mound Thursday against Arcadia Valley, and showed no lingering effects while dealing five shutout innings and allowing his lone hit during the fourth.
The Rebels produced two runs offensively in each of the first two frames, and snapped a five-game losing skid at home with an 8-0 victory.
Dylan Corcoran worked around a runner at third base with one out in the seventh, and capped the combined shutout in relief of Scherffius, who walked two and struck out five.
Drew Hamski and Braydon Scherffius each singled twice with two runs scored for Central (1-5), which bounced back from a blowout loss at Perryville.
The Rebels greeted opposing lefty Carter Brogan with three consecutive singles from Gage Manion, Cade Scherffius and Braydon Scherffius in the first inning.
Strong throws from right fielder Jackson Lamb and first baseman Eli Vandergriff succeeded in cutting down Manion at home as he attempted to advance three bases on a hit-and-run single.
Cade Scherffius would beat the low return throw moments later on a delayed double steal, however, and Braydon Scherffius slid home on Corcoran’s ground ball fielder's choice for a 2-0 lead.
Arcadia Valley (3-1) entered the contest averaging 15 runs over three games against South Iron, Crystal City and Lesterville, but could only generate two hits on Thursday.
Cade Scherffius was unbowed by a couple of early errors at third base – retiring the ensuing batter in each instance – and was helped when first baseman Sam Hart saved another high throw.
Stephen Pursley followed a walk to Luke Savage by punching a single through the left side with one out in the fourth, accounting for the Tigers’ initial hit of the day.
Scherffius answered with consecutive strikeouts to keep the margin at 4-0. The Rebels then rewarded their hurler by multiplying that lead in the home half.
Hamski singled to spark the rally, and Jett Bridges sprinted out an excellent bunt along the first-base line for another single. Manion moved both men into scoring position with a sacrifice.
Braydon Scherffius provided a clutch two-run single with two outs for a 6-0 advantage, and scored along with Corcoran when Slade Schweiss connected for a similar two-run single.
Pursley replaced Brogan with 2 1/3 scoreless innings and five strikeouts, but Arcadia Valley could not inflict damage against Corcoran.
Jacob Gibbs singled and reached third base on a wild pitch and passed ball, but a foul out near first base and soft liner to second ended the game.
Cade Scherffius helped his own cause at the plate by going 2-for-4 overall. His two-RBI single with two outs in the second frame brought in Hamski and Bridges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.