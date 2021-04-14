Schweiss, Murphy propel Rebels to walk-off victory

But Vance coaxed a free pass to extend the game for Murphy, who singled on a 0-1 count following the mandatory pitching change.

Slade Schweiss went 2-for-4, and notched his first RBI on a double to left-center in the opening frame. Ty Schweiss also had two hits for the Rebels.

Kendall Horton picked up the relief win despite yielding a run in the seventh after a lead-off walk to Will Dugal. Two good defensive plays helped prevent further damage by the visitors.

Central catcher Dylan Holifeld fielded a carom off the backstop and flipped the passed ball to a covering Horton, who was awarded the out in a collision with the umpire while catching the toss and swiping the tag in one motion.

Vance followed with an impressive stop and throw from deep in the shortstop hole, stranding a key insurance run at third base to keep the margin at 4-3.

Central (8-3, 2-0) established two separate leads behind starting right-hander Brendon Jenkins, who lasted five innings and yielded two runs on three hits and five walks while striking out three in a no-decision.