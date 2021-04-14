Schweiss, Murphy propel Rebels to walk-off victory

PARK HILLS – Slade Schweiss liked the first pitch he saw from reliever Isaac Easter, and capped a thrilling two-out rally and walk-off victory for the Central baseball team on Wednesday.
The junior first baseman ripped an RBI single into the left-field corner, and the Rebels defeated North County 5-4 after three straight batters reached base with two outs in the seventh inning.
Freshman Casen Murphy finished 2-for-3 overall, and tied the game by grounding the previous offering from Easter for an RBI single that drove in pinch-runner Brett Richardson.
North County had regained the lead in the top of the seventh on an RBI single by sophomore starting pitcher Jobe Smith, who came within one out of going the distance for a positive result.
But a two-out walk to Michael Vance placed a second runner aboard, and prevented Smith from finishing what he started by rule after reaching his allotted pitch count limit of 95.
Smith notched four strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings, and retired 11 consecutive batters before sophomore Ty Schweiss dunked a single into shallow left field with one out.
The Raiders initially averted a costly miscue when a dropped fly ball in the outfield still obtained the second out on a force play at second base.
But Vance coaxed a free pass to extend the game for Murphy, who singled on a 0-1 count following the mandatory pitching change.
Slade Schweiss went 2-for-4, and notched his first RBI on a double to left-center in the opening frame. Ty Schweiss also had two hits for the Rebels.
Kendall Horton picked up the relief win despite yielding a run in the seventh after a lead-off walk to Will Dugal. Two good defensive plays helped prevent further damage by the visitors.
Central catcher Dylan Holifeld fielded a carom off the backstop and flipped the passed ball to a covering Horton, who was awarded the out in a collision with the umpire while catching the toss and swiping the tag in one motion.
Vance followed with an impressive stop and throw from deep in the shortstop hole, stranding a key insurance run at third base to keep the margin at 4-3.
Central (8-3, 2-0) established two separate leads behind starting right-hander Brendon Jenkins, who lasted five innings and yielded two runs on three hits and five walks while striking out three in a no-decision.
North County (2-7, 0-1) generated just five hits overall, but drew even at 3-3 on an RBI double from Carson Elliott in the sixth after a Nolan Reed reached on an error.
Murphy, who relieved Jenkins for an inning, was helped by a running catch by right fielder Jace Crump, who then doubled off a straying runner at second for a double play.
Jenkins calmly regrouped to pitch around consecutive booted ground balls to begin the top of the second. But the Raiders made him pay for back-to-back walks in the third.
Clayton Chandler had an RBI ground out after Shelby Lee singled to load the bases, and Smith singled up the middle to put North County ahead.
Lee was nearly robbed of his hit by Horton, who gloved the sinking liner to right-center on a sprinting dive but lost control of the ball when crashing to the ground.
Smith drew a throw from the catcher while trying to take second base amid the chaotic sequence on his single, but the return strike from Ty Schweiss arrived in time to cut down Lee at the plate.
Murphy singled to ignite an immediate Central response, and RBI singles by Crump and Jett Bridges restored a 3-2 edge for the Rebels before Smith settled in nicely on the mound.
Jenkins allowed a two-out single to Ethan Forney and subsequent walk to Elliott in the North County fourth, but escaped by inducing a pop out from leadoff man Karter Kekec.