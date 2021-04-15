 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seastrand signs with MAC baseball
0 comments

Seastrand signs with MAC baseball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Seastrand signs with MAC baseball
Submitted Photo

North County High School senior Devin Seastrand recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education at Mineral Area College. Seastrand serves as a pitcher, outfielder and power hitter for the Raiders, and was named a Second Team all-conference linebacker last fall in football. Also seated are his father Dan Seastrand and mother Mary Seastrand. Standing, from left, are North County assistant coach Jake Donze, head baseball coach Dan Harris and assistant coach Chad Easter.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sullivan signs with CMU Baseball
Baseball

Sullivan signs with CMU Baseball

  • Updated

Bismarck High School senior Connor Sullivan signed a National Letter of Intent on Monday to play baseball and continue his education at Centra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News