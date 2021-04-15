Seastrand signs with MAC baseball

North County High School senior Devin Seastrand recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education at Mineral Area College. Seastrand serves as a pitcher, outfielder and power hitter for the Raiders, and was named a Second Team all-conference linebacker last fall in football. Also seated are his father Dan Seastrand and mother Mary Seastrand. Standing, from left, are North County assistant coach Jake Donze, head baseball coach Dan Harris and assistant coach Chad Easter.