Simily Swinging Bat for MAC

Matt King, Daily Journal

West County High School senior Ty Simily recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and pursue a teaching degree at Mineral Area College. Already a two-time Class 3 all-state selection and four-time all-MAAA first baseman, Simily helped the Bulldogs capture three straight district titles and a third-place finish in the state two years ago. Also seated, from left, are his mother Jill Simily, father and West County head coach John Simily and grandfather John Simily. Standing, from left, are his sister Jenna Simily, cousin Brody Simily and uncle and WCHS assistant coach Bobby Simily.

