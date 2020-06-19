Squirrels display power in sweep against Valle

STE. GENEVIEVE – Even with no rivalry games or state playoff aspirations to pursue in 2020, the Valle Catholic baseball program still welcomes a chance to face premium competition.
The varsity Warriors drew a daunting test Thursday against a staple of Babe Ruth League success, as the Charleston Fighting Squirrels brought a lineup stacked with dangerous power to Alumni Field.
Charleston pounded six extra-base hits during game one of a doubleheader, and remained unbeaten on the summer with an 18-4 rout before prevailing 8-6 in the evening clash.
Brayden Eftink compiled seven RBI, including three on two separate deep drives, and St. Louis University signee Payton Howard finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored in the opener.
Marshall Brown sparked a five-run second inning with a towering, go-ahead home run to right-center off right-hander Carter Hoog, the first of four hurlers utilized by Valle.
Eftink walloped a bases-clearing triple to center later in the frame, and crushed a three-run homer to right as the Squirrels followed seven tallies in the sixth with five more in the seventh.
Winning starter Anthony Klein notched four strikeouts and scattered four hits through four innings, just 11 days removed from throwing a perfect game.
He was greeted by a leadoff triple from Jayden Gegg as the left fielder hesitated to drift back. Gegg later came home on a throwing error by the catcher to forge a 1-1 tie.
Drew Bauman went 2-for-3 with a double, and Chase Fallert singled twice for the Warriors, who climbed to within 6-3 on a sacrifice fly by Austin Burnett in the fifth.
Gegg made a brilliant diving stop at third base with quick reaction to his right, then kept Charleston at bay from the mound with three scoreless innings of relief.
The Squirrels erupted by sending up 13 batters in the sixth. Chase Crosnoe and Ajay Sager bookended that rally with singles, and Klein ripped a three-run double against Kyle Gielow after two walks by Burnett loaded the bases.
Klein added a second double in the seventh, and leadoff man Justin Moses scored four times while equaling Brown at 2-for-4 overall.
Aiden Heberlie paced the Valle Catholic offense by going 2-for-2 in a substitute role. He extended game one and made it 13-4 with an RBI triple after Bauman doubled in the bottom of the sixth.
Joe Williams singled off the bench for the Warriors, who threatened to secure a split in game two before Charleston rallied for the sweep. That contest spanned only six innings due to imminent darkness.
Jacob Watkins finished 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored, while Brown drove in a team-high three on two hits for the Squirrels (11-0).
Valle Catholic surged ahead 6-3 with four runs in the fourth inning. Bauman capitalized on two walks by Ben Bledsoe with a go-ahead, two-RBI triple.
Catcher Josh Bieser collected an ensuing RBI on his second consecutive hit, and courtesy runner Isaac Roth scored from second base on a wild pitch compounded by a throwing error.
Bauman worked around two inherited runners in the third inning, and got through the fourth after Gegg ranged behind second base for another stellar defensive play on a force out.
But Charleston delivered its own four-run charge in the fifth, as a leadoff double by Sager preceded an error by Gegg.
Watkins grounded an RBI single up the middle, and Brown evened the game at 6-6 with a two-run double before Luke Nichols lifted a decisive sacrifice fly.
Charleston, which had grabbed a 3-0 lead in the opening frame, notched an insurance run on Watkins’ second RBI single in the sixth.
Bledsoe was credited with the win despite yielding six runs in four innings. He plunked Bauman ahead of a two-out single by Bieser and RBI hit by Owen Viox during a two-run second.
Crosnoe earned the save with two scoreless innings. He worked around a leadoff double by Gegg in the fifth, and fanned five of his last six batters.
Valle Catholic, like all other MSHSAA member schools, had its sanctioned spring season nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in the interest of salvaging some fun for students – especially seniors – teams were granted permission to schedule exhibition games in compliance with local health regulations.
The Warriors (3-2) will see action through July 6, including meetings with cross-town rival Ste. Genevieve and MAAA rival Central over the next two weeks.
