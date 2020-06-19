Squirrels display power in sweep against Valle

He was greeted by a leadoff triple from Jayden Gegg as the left fielder hesitated to drift back. Gegg later came home on a throwing error by the catcher to forge a 1-1 tie.

Drew Bauman went 2-for-3 with a double, and Chase Fallert singled twice for the Warriors, who climbed to within 6-3 on a sacrifice fly by Austin Burnett in the fifth.

Gegg made a brilliant diving stop at third base with quick reaction to his right, then kept Charleston at bay from the mound with three scoreless innings of relief.

The Squirrels erupted by sending up 13 batters in the sixth. Chase Crosnoe and Ajay Sager bookended that rally with singles, and Klein ripped a three-run double against Kyle Gielow after two walks by Burnett loaded the bases.

Klein added a second double in the seventh, and leadoff man Justin Moses scored four times while equaling Brown at 2-for-4 overall.

Aiden Heberlie paced the Valle Catholic offense by going 2-for-2 in a substitute role. He extended game one and made it 13-4 with an RBI triple after Bauman doubled in the bottom of the sixth.