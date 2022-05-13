St. Vincent deals final loss to Valley

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The St. Vincent hitters solved the off-speed arsenal of freshman pitcher Ayden Sims from the outset with several disciplined hacks.

Shortstop and No. 8 batter Simon Barber finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, and the third-seeded Indians scored in every inning on Thursday to beat Valley 10-2 in the Class 2, District 4 tournament.

Lucas Schilling scattered five hits and struck out three in a complete game as St. Vincent (10-6) advanced to face Brentwood in the semifinals on Monday.

Senior infielder Carson Loughary singled on his final varsity swing in the seventh inning, and was on base three straight times while going 2-for-3 to pace sixth-seeded Valley (4-12).

St. Vincent turned a couple of double plays along the infield, and catcher Jacob Seabaugh picked off a runner at third base to support Schilling, who yielded one earned run without issuing a walk.

Sims, who fanned three and allowed nine hits over 3 1/3 innings, was greeted by a leadoff double from Grant Abernathy and singles from Trevor Moonier and Christian Schaaf.

Liam Krauss made it 2-0 with an RBI ground out, and that lead remained safe once Schilling worked around three errors in the top of the second.

Loughary reached and scored on separate miscues after the first baseman dropped a routine throw to put Sims aboard. But Sims was erased moments later while representing the potential tying run.

Valley generated its only other scoring sequence when Colby Maxwell achieved back-to-back singles with Loughary and crossed the plate on a Schilling balk in the fourth.

Barber singled and stole third before an Abernathy ground ball restored a two-run cushion. St. Vincent then created three more runs of separation in the third.

A single by Krauss and two-out walk to Jacob Kapp extended the frame for Barber, who cleared and circled the bases on a long double to left field and errant cutoff throw to the backstop.

Schaaf highlighted his 2-for-3 effort with an RBI double that made it 8-2 after Abernathy placed a bunt perfectly for his second hit of the game.

Maxwell moved to the mound in relief after making strong throws across the diamond to retire quick batters, and gave two runs, one earned, on two hits while striking out three over 2 2/3 innings.

Barber picked up his third RBI on a double in the fifth, and Moonier came home when a sharp ground ball skipped past shortstop Eli Bone, who was partially screened by a passing runner.

Schilling surrendered a leadoff single to Ethan Tiefenauer in the Valley fifth, but coaxed a soft line out to first base by K.J. Tiefenauer that Kapp turned into an unassisted double play.

Cole Kearns made three putouts in left field for the Vikings, who finished with three defensive errors and stranded only two runners as Schilling faced a total of four batters above the minimum.

Moonier was 2-for-4, and Kaden Kassel added a single and run scored for the tournament host Indians.

