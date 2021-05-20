Steelville upends AV in 11 innings

LEADWOOD – Steelville broke open a marathon game with seven runs in the 11th inning, and bounced top seed Arcadia Valley 11-4 from the Class 3, District 3 baseball semifinal round on Wednesday.

Winning reliever Landon Mabe pitched five scoreless innings and struck out four while Cole Barton went 3-for-5 with three RBI to pace the Cardinals offensively.

Arcadia Valley (18-10) built an early 4-0 lead behind starter Jackson Dement before Steelville (9-9) drew even with four runs in the fourth inning.

Taylon Jones dueled against Mabe during seven innings of relief for the Tigers, compiling 11 strikeouts and allowing only three hits in defeat before the Cardinals broke a longstanding 4-4 tie.

Blake Henry, Carson Mullen, Garrett Mullen and Conner Hewkin registered two hits each for Steelville. Carson Mullin allowed three runs and fanned five over five innings in a no-decision.

Arcadia Valley compiled eight hits as four players contributed two each. Jacob Gibbs was on base five separate times while going 2-for-3 with three walks.