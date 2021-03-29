 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sullivan signs with CMU Baseball
0 comments

Sullivan signs with CMU Baseball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sullivan signs with CMU Baseball
Matt King, Daily Journal

Bismarck High School senior Connor Sullivan signed a National Letter of Intent on Monday to play baseball and continue his education at Central Methodist University, a NAIA program located in Fayette, Mo. He plans to major in Computer Science. Sullivan earned Academic All-State honors as a sophomore, and is also a member of the BHS basketball team. Also seated are his father Bobby Sullivan and mother Lisa Sullivan. Standing, from left, are summer baseball coach Todd McKinney, Bismarck athletic director Josh Hagerty, head baseball coach Chris Hayes and assistant coach Jake Gidden.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This unique sport combines basketball, wrestling, and rugby

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McKinney Catches On With SBU
Baseball

McKinney Catches On With SBU

  • Updated

Farmington High School senior Max McKinney signed a National Letter of Intent on Thursday to play baseball and continue his education at South…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News