Sullivan signs with CMU Baseball

Bismarck High School senior Connor Sullivan signed a National Letter of Intent on Monday to play baseball and continue his education at Central Methodist University, a NAIA program located in Fayette, Mo. He plans to major in Computer Science. Sullivan earned Academic All-State honors as a sophomore, and is also a member of the BHS basketball team. Also seated are his father Bobby Sullivan and mother Lisa Sullivan. Standing, from left, are summer baseball coach Todd McKinney, Bismarck athletic director Josh Hagerty, head baseball coach Chris Hayes and assistant coach Jake Gidden.