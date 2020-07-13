Potosi outlasts Kingston; AV wins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CADET – Potosi and Kingston were the latest local high school baseball programs to begin a minimal schedule of non-sanctioned games to compensate for a lost spring season due to coronavirus.

The Trojans benefited from three scoreless innings by starting pitcher Ryker Walton and two hits by first baseman Hunter Kincaid to secure a 6-3 road victory on Monday.

Potosi outhit the Cougars 8-5 overall, and twice maintained fragile one-run leads after Kingston stranded the tying run in scoring position during the fifth and sixth innings.

Blaine Nixon opened the top of the seventh with a single, and Blake Missey extended a 4-3 edge with an RBI triple to center field before crossing the plate on an error.

Landon Bone allowed a one-out single to Wyatt Jessen, who finished 2-for-3 to pace the Cougars, then struck out the next two batters for the save.

Walton retired his last six batters faced, and fielded a hit-and-run pop fly to start a double play in the first inning. He worked around a leadoff double by Troy Gildehaus in the second and fanned six.