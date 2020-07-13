Potosi outlasts Kingston; AV wins

CADET – Potosi and Kingston were the latest local high school baseball programs to begin a minimal schedule of non-sanctioned games to compensate for a lost spring season due to coronavirus.
The Trojans benefited from three scoreless innings by starting pitcher Ryker Walton and two hits by first baseman Hunter Kincaid to secure a 6-3 road victory on Monday.
Potosi outhit the Cougars 8-5 overall, and twice maintained fragile one-run leads after Kingston stranded the tying run in scoring position during the fifth and sixth innings.
Blaine Nixon opened the top of the seventh with a single, and Blake Missey extended a 4-3 edge with an RBI triple to center field before crossing the plate on an error.
Landon Bone allowed a one-out single to Wyatt Jessen, who finished 2-for-3 to pace the Cougars, then struck out the next two batters for the save.
Walton retired his last six batters faced, and fielded a hit-and-run pop fly to start a double play in the first inning. He worked around a leadoff double by Troy Gildehaus in the second and fanned six.
Gildehaus pitched five innings in defeat with five strikeouts and five hits allowed. He likewise avoided trouble in the second after yielding a walk to Wade Mercille and two-out double by Andrew Coleman.
Potosi jumped ahead after Bone singled and came home on a misplayed fly ball to right. Kincaid made it 2-0 with an RBI single later in the third.
Mercille singled and scored on a sacrifice fly from Wyatt Knapp, but Kingston countered in the home half of the fourth on an RBI single by recent graduate Keith Jessen.
Collin Sumpter brought the Cougars within 3-2 on single that took a tricky hop over the incoming second baseman, but reliever Cory Emily induced a ground out to limit the damage.
The Trojans found an insurance tally on a sacrifice fly from Bone after pinch-hitter Ty Mills greeted Lane Barton with a single leading off the sixth inning.
Kingston capitalized on an error as Emily issued his third walk of the frame to Dylan Morrison with the bases loaded. Emily answered with his third strikeout of the inning to keep the margin at 4-3.
Mercille reached base three times for Potosi, which is scheduled to host West County on Wednesday. Kingston travels to meet the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Arcadia Valley 11, Valley 4
IRONTON – Arcadia Valley pounced for eight runs in the first inning, and topped visiting Valley 11-4 in exhibition baseball action on Monday evening.
Jacob Gibbs went 2-for-4 with two RBI to highlight the Tigers, who restored a 10-2 advantage in the third and improved to 2-0 on the summer.
Hunter Smith and Kolter McBride provided two-run singles, and leadoff man Taylon Jones added a single while twice being plunked by pitches.
Andrew Tedford picked up an RBI single, and Stephen Pursley bolstered the AV cause with a sacrifice fly. Both players scored twice.
Keagan Lawlor allowed just two hits but walked eight and struck out six over 3 2/3 innings as winning starter. Tedford gave up one run on four hits over the next 3 1/3 frames.
Ethan Matthews finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and losing pitcher Eli Bone singled twice at the plate for Valley.
The Tigers, who will conclude their exhibition slate against West County on Monday, received nine walks from a combination of three hurlers.
