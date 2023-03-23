PARK HILLS – The Central baseball team received a dominant yet abbreviated start from all-state lefty Casen Murphy, and blanked Arcadia Valley 7-0 on Thursday.

The contest was halted once the sixth inning concluded as rain intensified and field conditions began to deteriorate. The Rebels were in control from the outset.

Central (3-0) jumped in front 2-0 after its first three batters reached safely. Ty Schweiss and Murphy singled with a walk to catcher Jaxon Jones in between.

Murphy mowed down the Tigers with 11 strikeouts over four innings while retiring 12 of his 13 batters faced. He fanned nine in a row after opposing pitcher Colin Whited singled in the first.

Lucas Whitehead followed with two perfect innings and five strikeouts for the Rebels.

Jobe Bryant singled twice as a varsity baseball newcomer, and Murphy highlighted a 3-for-4 effort at the plate with a double in the fourth.

Singles from Kendall Horton, Bryant and Barrett Henson – on a bunt – helped the Rebels extend a 5-0 advantage in the fifth. Sammy Callaway tacked on an RBI double in the sixth.

Jones reached base four straight times on a single and three walks. Schweiss alertly scampered home on a delayed throw from the outfield after advancing on an errant throw in the first.

Whited worked the first three innings in defeat, allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits and two walks while striking out two.

Alex Nash followed with 2 1/3 frames of relief, including a strikeout of Murphy in the sixth. He was also helped on a diving stop and unassisted putout by first baseman Eli Browers.

Arcadia Valley (1-1) produced just one base runner against the reigning MAAA regular-season and tournament champions.

Valle Catholic 7, Jefferson 1

FESTUS, Mo. – Alex Viox turned a triple and double into a game-high three RBI on Thursday, and Valle Catholic continued an unbeaten opening week by defeating Jefferson 7-1.

Winning starter Preston Lurk allowed his lone run in the first inning, and struck out four batters while allowing two hits and two walks through four frames.

Valle Catholic (3-0) answered with two runs in the second, and increased its lead to 5-1 while chasing Blue Jays hurler Antonio Ciliberto in the fourth.

Grant Fallert finished 2-for-2 with two stolen bases and two runs scored, and Jackson Fowler had an RBI double for the Warriors.

Chase Fallert, Carson Tucker and Clayton Drury added to their total of eight hits. Rylan Fallert struck out four over two scoreless innings of relief, and Chase Fallert fanned all three batters in the seventh.

Garrett Lalumondier doubled and scored the lone run for Jefferson (1-3) on a Ciliberto ground out. Mikey Frisk III contributed a single.

Valley 1, Lesterville 0

CALEDONIA – Freshman Keller Loughary had a magnificent varsity debut on the mound to help Valley edge visiting Lesterville 1-0 on Thursday.

Colby Maxwell singled home Hayden Todd in the first inning, and Loughary protected the early lead from there by pitching a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and two walks allowed.

Cole Hasty was superb while likewise going the distance in defeat for the Bearcats. He yielded five hits and fanned nine over six frames.

Valley (2-0) prevailed despite stranding 11 runners on base. Colby Maxwell paced the offense at 2-for-3 overall with two stolen bases.

Ayden Sims, Kaiden Dickey and Noah Maxwell singled for the Vikings, whose scoring chances were bolstered by four Lesterville errors.

Loughary needed only 80 pitches for his complete game, facing only three batters above the minimum.