ST. LOUIS – A strong offensive effort on Thursday night enabled the Valley baseball team to preserve its entire pitching staff for the next round of the Class 2, District 4 playoffs.

Ayden Sims drilled an inside-the-park home run, Cole Kearns reached base three straight times, and the third-seeded Vikings eliminated Brentwood 10-0 in five innings.

Colby Maxwell allowed two hits and four walks while striking out seven batters over four innings as the winning pitcher. Sims capped the combined shutout by working the fifth.

Both hurlers will be eligible to throw on Monday when Valley (12-7) takes on tournament host Principia in the semifinal round.

Ethan Tiefenauer put the Vikings ahead with a two-out, two-RBI single off opposing starter Ian Thornton, who fanned six and yielded seven hits.

Doubles by Kearns and K.J. Tiefenauer sparked a five-run rally in the second. Hayden Todd and Keller Loughary added RBI singles to make it 7-0 after Colby Maxwell drew a second intentional walk.

Noah Maxwell added an RBI single between errors after Sims circled the bases in the fourth.

Jackson Curd and Thornton had the lone hits for Brentwood (7-11), which lost a runner between third and home after three walks loaded the bases with one out in the second inning.

Bismarck edged Living Word Christian 2-1 in the previous first-round contest on Thursday. The Indians will face top-seeded Crystal City on Monday.

Hillsboro 3, Central 0

PARK HILLS – The vaunted Central lineup stumbled during the regular-season finale on Thursday, as Dominic Sutton threw a three-hitter in a 3-0 victory for visiting Hillsboro.

Jaxon Day delivered a bases-loaded, two-run single with two outs in the third inning, and Zach Reynolds finished 3-for-3 with a double for the Hawks.

Jaxin Patterson singled twice to further support Sutton, who struck out four and required only 77 pitchers to last the duration for Hillsboro (19-4) after retiring the first nine Rebels in order.

Central (18-3) produced only two scoring threats and committed three errors behind freshman lefty Kale Dreier, who allowed two earned runs on four hits and struck out three over 3 1/3 innings.

Kendall Horton walked and Dreier singled to begin the bottom of the fifth, but were both stranded in scoring position. Singles by Ty Schweiss and Casen Murphy were also wasted in the fourth.

Middle infielders Barrett Henson and Schweiss turned a double play for Central in the fifth. Horton was excellent in relief over 3 2/3 innings with just two hits surrendered and three strikeouts.

Central will face either Perryville or Herculaneum as the top seed in the semifinal round of the Class 4, District 2 tournament on Monday in Ste. Genevieve.