Thursday Roundup: Central gets 17th straight victory

PARK HILLS – The Central baseball team deflated visiting Ellington with five runs in the fourth inning, and capped the regular season on a scalding 17-game win streak.

Nathan Hamski combined with freshman Lucas Whitehead on an abbreviated four-hit shutout, and the Rebels prevailed 10-0 by run rule in the bottom of the sixth.

Jaxon Jones posted two hits with two RBI while Dylan Holifield also drove in two runs for Central. Jett Bridges and Slade Schweiss also collected two hits each, and Michael Vance picked up an RBI.

Hamski notched three strikeouts in three innings, and Whitehead fanned two over the remainder of the action.

Central (18-3) will begin postseason play against tournament host Ste. Genevieve in the Class 4, District 2 semifinal round on Tuesday.

Arcadia Valley 13, St. Paul 4

FARMINGTON – Sophomore Nolan Inman went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI on Thursday to power the Arcadia Valley offense during a 13-4 road victory over St. Paul.

Jackson Dement finished 2-for-2 with a double, walk and three runs scored for the Tigers, who grabbed a 9-0 lead after scoring five times in the opening frame plus four in the second.

Eli Browers was also 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI, and Kolten Smith added a single and double as Arcadia Valley (12-13) produced 14 hits overall.

Will Erpenbach pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts as five Tigers appeared on the mound ahead of their first-round Class 3, District 3 matchup with Kingston on Saturday.

Alex Nash doubled off the bench while Keagan Lawlor, Isaac Jones, Hayden Gallaher and Erpenbach singled in the victory. Lawlor scored three runs.

St. Paul (0-10) collected six hits in defeat, and tallied twice in the fourth and fifth innings. Colin Whited threw a perfect seventh with two strikeouts against the Giants.

West County 5, Van Buren 2

LEADWOOD – Jase Campbell and Caden Merrill each finished 2-for-3, and West County capitalized on six errors by Van Buren to prevail 5-2 in the regular-season finale on Thursday.

Trey Wright, Mason Simily and Michael Simily each provided a single and run scored, and J.D. Whitter notched the lone RBI for the host Bulldogs.

Freshman Julian Thebeau pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing two runs, one earned, on six hits and no walks. He compiled six strikeouts and carried a shutout bid into the sixth.

West County (17-4) will host the Class 3, District 3 playoffs and await either Arcadia Valley or Kingston in the semifinal round on Monday.

Van Buren (10-7) picked up two runs in the sixth after trailing 5-0, but Tycen Price obtained the last four outs to earn the save.

Gage VanLandingham and losing pitcher Corbin Dougherty paced the visitors with two singles each while Cole Kemp and Elijah Van Wagner doubled.

