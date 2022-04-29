Thursday Roundup: Valle, Central and Valley pitchers throw shutouts

STE. GENEVIEVE – Sophomore right-hander Grant Fallert came within one out of a complete-game shutout on Thursday as Valle Catholic topped Ste. Genevieve 3-0 in their annual baseball rivalry clash.

Aiden Heberlie and Isaac Viox each finished 2-for-4 at the plate, and Warriors prevailed despite leaving 10 men on base in a contest that remained scoreless until the sixth inning.

Grant Fallert issued five walks, but allowed only two hits over 6 2/3 innings while striking out three. His leadoff double and ensuing hit by Viox sparked the go-ahead rally.

Opposing shortstop Zach Boyer fielded a ground ball double play as Fallert scored, and later ended the top of the sixth with a stellar stop and long throw from the hole to keep the margin at 1-0.

Valle Catholc (19-6) notched two insurance runs during the seventh after Quentin Wittkopf quickly retired the first two batters. He reacted to make a diving catch on a bunt for the second out.

Heberlie raced out an infield hit, stole second and advanced on two wild pitches for a 2-0 lead. Viox followed back-to-back walks with an RBI single.

Alex Fleeman drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh, but Grant Fallert sat down the next two batters before Chase Fallert secured his own unassisted putout for the save on a roller to the right side.

Aiden Boyer was solid on the mound in defeat for Ste. Genevieve (11-6), which had its only singles of the game erased along the base paths.

The junior hurler yielded one run on four hits and four walks while fanning six over 5 2/3 innings. Boyer caught Heberlie looking with a full count and the bases loaded, and escaped trouble in the third when left fielder Carter Klump tracked a subequent fly ball near the line.

Bryant Schwent singled in the Ste. Genevieve third, but was tagged out trying to advance on a return throw across the diamond from Viox to third baseman Collin Vaeth.

The Dragons put three runners aboard in the fourth, including a single by Aiden Boyer, but catcher Josh Bieser picked off lead runner Mason Nix at second.

Nathan Schwent reached base twice for the Warriors on an infield single and error.

Central 8, West County 0

PARK HILLS – Casen Murphy locked up the opposing West County lineup for 12 strikeouts through six innings, and homered for the second time this week as Central rolled 8-0 on Thursday.

Slade Schweiss had RBI singles in the fifth and sixth frames, and the Rebels remained hot with their 10th consecutive victory after grabbing an early lead.

Murphy followed up his go-ahead double by scoring on a stolen base and throwing error. His pitching preserved a 2-0 lead before Central (11-3) capitalized on three errors in the fifth.

West County (11-3) failed to advance either Mason Simily or Caden Merrill after their leadoff doubles in the second and sixth innings. Catcher Julian Thebeau singled in the third, and caught two runners stealing.

Merrill worked the first 5 1/3 innings on the mound in defeat, allowing six runs, three earned, on four hits and five walks while striking out three.

He retired seven consecutive batters at one juncture, but departed following a couple of doubles by pinch-hitter Trenton Mayberry and Michael Vance in the sixth.

Ty Schweiss greeted reliever Lance Monroe with an RBI triple that was misjudged in left field, and Slade Schweiss singled him home.

Murphy tacked on a solo home run – his third of the season – and combined on a three-hitter after Brendon Jenkins quickly mowed the Bulldogs down with two strikeouts in the seventh.

Central bolstered its hopes of landing the top seed for the upcoming MAAA tournament in a contest that pitted the regular-season champs from each division.

The Rebels not only honored their current seniors prior to the game, but also recognized members of their 1982 state championship team.

Valley 11, Lesterville 0

LESTERVILLE, Mo. – Freshman pitcher Ayden Sims threw a dazzling complete game two-hitter in the rain, and Valley secured an 11-0 road victory at Lesterville on Thursday.

Colby Maxwell finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, and belted his third home run this season during a seven-run outburst in the seventh inning.

K.J. Tiefenauer singled twice while Carson Loughary and Eli Bone doubled for Valley (3-8), which totaled 10 hits and capitalized on four Lesterville errors while committing three.

Sims secured his first varsity shutout on 94 pitches – one below his allotted maximum – notching 12 strikeouts and walking two. Carson Webb and Cole Hasty had the lone hits for the Blackcats.

The Vikings were bolstered by singles from Hayden Todd, Tanner Newhouse and Sims. Brant Rawlins was hit twice by pitches, and equaled Todd, Bone and Newhouse with two runs scored.

Kingston 8, Cuba 1

CADET – Cody Yates pitched six scoreless innings, and finished 3-for-4 with two RBI offensively to lead Kingston past visiting Cuba 8-1 on Thursday.

Seth Politte was also 3-for-4 with two RBI for Kingston (6-10-1). Wyatt Jessen ended 2-for-3 with three runs scored, and Dylan Morrison drove in two runs with a hit.

Yates scattered five hits and struck out eight.

Festus 12, Farmington 1

FARMINGTON – Ian Brown handcuffed a Farmington lineup depleted due to illness through five innings to throw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts while walking five on Thursday night.

Jackson Gross finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, and Hayden Bates added a double, single and two RBI as Festus dominated the Knight 12-1 in the Farmington Wood Bat Tournament.

Brown had a two-RBI single during a six-run third inning, and Connor McDonald put Festus (16-8) ahead with a two-run single in the opening frame. The Tigers lost 9-5 to Fox earlier in the day.

Ryan Cooper reached base in both plate appearances, and provided the lone for Farmington (6-9). His RBI double brought in Jeremiah Cunningham during the second inning.

Right fielder Nate Schnur made five putouts for the Knights, including a couple of excellent catches on the run at the warning track, and also threw out an advancing runner heading for third base.

Justin Mattingly started a double play at the hot corner by first throwing home to help freshman starter Aiden Redmond, who pitched 2 2/3 innings and yielded eight runs on seven hits.

Farmington will honor its 1983 state championship team with a ring ceremony prior to continuing pool play against Fox on Friday evening.

SOFTBALL

Valle Catholic 22, Bismarck 8

BISMARCK – Macy Wolk finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Abree Zipprich was 2-for-2 with a triple and double off the bench as Valle Catholic routed Bismarck 22-8 on Thursday.

Ade Weiler doubled with three runs, and Nicole Gegg added a double with two walks. The Lady Warriors punctuated the victory with seven runs in the sixth inning.

Starting pitcher Addison Donze scored four times offensively, and allowed two runs on no hits over the first three innings while striking out two for Valle Catholic (5-2, 13-6).

Ella Wolk was on base four straight times with a triple and three walks. Makayla Joggerst contributed a pair of singles to the win.

Karlee Fisher highlighted Bismarck (3-9, 1-5) with two singles while also being plunked by a pitch. Jacey King, Madison Randazzo and Alyssa Martinez also singled, and Jada Dickey drew three walks.

