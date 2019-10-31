{{featured_button_text}}
Tripp Making William Woods Next Stop
Submitted Photo

Farmington High School senior Owen Tripp recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education next year at William Woods University, an NAIA program located in Fulton, Mo. Tripp split time between pitching and the outfield last season as a leading hitter for the Knights. Also seated are his mother Missie Tripp and father Jeff Tripp. Pictured standing, from left, are FHS Assistant Coach Col. Randy Sparks, FHS Assistant Coach Josh Hoehn, FHS Head Coach Scott Hibbits, William Woods Head Coach Chris Fletcher and Missouri Outlaws Coach Mark Baker.

