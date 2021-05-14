Trojans ousted by Herculaneum in district opener

Hunter Kincaid singled through the middle, and pinch-hitter Jay Pashia blooped an infield hit past the mound before Blake Coleman drew a walk.

Teague retired the next two batters on pop flies, but Blake Missey legged out an infield hit to extend the game and put the potential winning run on base.

Blayne Nixon made solid contact for a potential tying hit, but center fielder Devin Black chased down the drive on a full sprint toward right field for the final out.

Cody Gibson, Jackson Dearing and Dylan Black also produced two hits apiece for the Blackcats, who will face top seed Valle Catholic on Monday in Ste. Genevieve.

Kincaid and Missey paced Potosi (11-13) with two singles each. The Trojans grabbed their lone lead in the bottom of the third inning after the contest was scoreless through two.

Walton lasted 2 1/3 frames with four strikeouts and three walks before being lifted at exactly 60 pitches with two men aboard and a full count against No. 3 batter Hull.