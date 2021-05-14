Trojans ousted by Herculaneum in district opener

LEADWOOD – Potosi head baseball coach Steve McCoy had a sound strategy for managing his pitching staff through the first round of the Class 4, District 2 playoffs on Friday.
MSHSAA rules provide for upperclassmen to throw a maximum of 60 pitches to stay within a required two-day rest period before throwing again.
The hope of advancing to semifinal action at full strength on Monday was dashed, however, as seniors Ryker Walton and Landon Bone struggled to obtain efficient outs in planned abbreviated appearances.
Fifth-seeded Herculaneum drew eight total walks from a combination of three hurlers, and survived a scare in the seventh inning to secure a 10-8 upset at West County High School.
Bryce Hall finished 2-for-2 while reaching base five straight times, and Rickey Johnson collected a game-high four RBI with a couple of singles to pace Herculanuem (12-11).
Dylan Black persevered through five innings for the win, allowing seven runs, four earned, on five hits and four walks while striking out six.
David Teague commenced a two-inning save by slashing through the top of the Potosi order in the sixth, but faced a bases-loaded mess while leading 10-7 with no outs in the seventh.
Hunter Kincaid singled through the middle, and pinch-hitter Jay Pashia blooped an infield hit past the mound before Blake Coleman drew a walk.
Teague retired the next two batters on pop flies, but Blake Missey legged out an infield hit to extend the game and put the potential winning run on base.
Blayne Nixon made solid contact for a potential tying hit, but center fielder Devin Black chased down the drive on a full sprint toward right field for the final out.
Cody Gibson, Jackson Dearing and Dylan Black also produced two hits apiece for the Blackcats, who will face top seed Valle Catholic on Monday in Ste. Genevieve.
Kincaid and Missey paced Potosi (11-13) with two singles each. The Trojans grabbed their lone lead in the bottom of the third inning after the contest was scoreless through two.
Walton lasted 2 1/3 frames with four strikeouts and three walks before being lifted at exactly 60 pitches with two men aboard and a full count against No. 3 batter Hull.
Hull drew a walk on the first offering from Bone, who escaped further damage with two strikeouts after Dylan Jarvis doubled past third base and Johnson was hit by a pitch to force in a second run.
Bone delivered a clutch two-run single with two outs during the home half after Cory Emily singled and Missey walked. An error at first base put the Trojans in front 3-2.
Herculaneum retaliated with six runs during a lengthy and eventful fourth inning as 11 batters stepped to the dish against Bone, who walked four over 1 2/3 frames and 70 pitches of relief.
The Blackcats generated four base runners without sending a batted ball through the infield – including a fielding error at first base – and Gibson guided a go-ahead single to left.
Johnson followed with an RBI infield hit, and scored on a wild pitch for an 8-3 advantage after Dearing delivered a big two-run double to left-center.
The rally was nearly continued on a powerful swing by leadoff man Cole Myers, but Nixon ranged back and made a leaping catch near the top of the fence in left.
Potosi answered with four runs in the home half of the fourth after two walks by Black sandwiched a usually routine force play that turned into a throwing error.
Missey picked his first of two RBI on a dribbling hit past the mound, and Nixon coaxed an eight-pitch walk with the bases loaded to make it 8-5.
Walton narrowly missed a go-ahead grand slam with a blast that carried wide of the right-field pole, but still produced an RBI single before a sacrifice fly by Kincaid was dropped in right field.
Black protected a fragile one-run lead with a key strikeouts, then rolled through the Potosi fifth to finish his pitching outing.
Coleman struck out five and yielded five hits over three innings for Potosi. Johnson extended the 8-7 margin with a two-RBI single in the fifth.
Herculaneum wasted an initial scoring chance when a fly ball by Hull landed between two outfielders. Trojans catcher Wyatt Knapp threw out Dylan Black while trying to reach third on a pitch in the dirt.